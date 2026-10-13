Digi Power X Inc.: Digi Power X Announces $200 Million Debt Financing Commitment to Support Completion of Alabama AI Data Center and Provides Expansion Update

Financing supports Alabama campus completion; Company advances modular token factory expansion and development plans in New York

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Digi Power X Inc. (Nasdaq:DGXX)(Cboe Canada:DGX) ("Digi Power X" or the "Company"), an AI data center infrastructure operator, today announced that it has received a commitment letter from a major lending institution for US$200 million in debt financing to support the development of its 40 MW AI data center in Columbiana, Alabama. The financing, syndicated by Goldman Sachs, is expected to close within 90 days, subject to definitive documentation and satisfaction of various conditions, including the lender's completion of its diligence efforts.

The financing is to be structured at a project special purpose vehicle ("SPV") level, with an unsecured Company guarantee through project completion and other limited matters. Proceeds are intended to support completion of the Alabama project and related project costs, helping preserve corporate liquidity, mitigate shareholder dilution and position the Company to pursue additional customer contracts.

"This financing commitment is an important step toward completing our Alabama campus while limiting dilution for our shareholders. We are progressing from infrastructure development toward revenue generation, with construction on schedule in Alabama, our first modular GPU deployment operating successfully, and expansion plans advancing across our portfolio." - Michel Amar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Digi Power X Inc.

Financial Position and Alabama Construction Update

As of the date hereof, Digi Power X held approximately US$135 million in cash and invested approximately US$153 million in capital expenditures year to date in 2026. The Company did not issue any shares under its at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program during the third quarter of 2026, resulting in no ATM-related shareholder dilution during the quarter.

Construction at the 40 MW Alabama campus remains on target, with Phase 1 expected to be completed in December 2026 and Phase 2 in March 2027.

ARMS 200 Operations and Supermicro Partnership

The Company's first ARMS 200 modular data center has been operating successfully since May 2026, supporting its GPU bare-metal business. The deployment demonstrates Digi Power X's ability to manage the infrastructure supporting these services, including power, cooling, data center operations and GPU systems.

Digi Power X's partnership with Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Supermicro") supports dedicated, bare-metal access to NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, enabling customers to deploy AI workloads without building or managing the underlying infrastructure themselves. Supermicro recently highlighted the collaboration publicly, underscoring its role in powering Digi Power X's full-stack AI offering.

Digi Power X: Expanding the AI Token Factory Through NeoCloudz

Digi Power X plans to expand its AI token factory infrastructure through its NeoCloudz platform, using the proprietary ARMS modular data center systems of US Data Center, Inc., a subsidiary of which the Company is the largest shareholder, to support fast deployment. This expansion is intended to support the Company's planned growth in GPU bare-metal services and AI token generation. Building on its initial ARMS 200 deployment, the Company intends to deploy additional modular capacity to meet customer demand and grow recurring AI infrastructure revenue.

"We're excited to unveil our AI token factory at NVIDIA GTC Berlin. Digi Power X owns the whole stack, from the power to the data center to the computer, and that's how we deliver fast, affordable inference at scale." - Alec Amar, President, Digi Power X Inc.

New York Transition to AI Token Factories

Digi Power X is in the planning phase to repurpose its New York State sites into AI token factories, expanding capacity for GPU bare-metal services and AI token generation. The planned conversion is designed to reduce site noise levels and incorporate closed-loop cooling systems designed to minimize water consumption by recirculating coolant without routine evaporative water use.

Silicon Valley Development Lab

The Company has also acquired an office and laboratory facility in Silicon Valley to develop the technology and operational intelligence supporting its AI token factory strategy. Digi Power X is bringing together top talent in engineering, artificial intelligence and software development to accelerate innovation and strengthen its capabilities as it expands its GPU infrastructure and AI services.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is a fully integrated AI infrastructure company that owns and operates the whole stack, from power generation and data centers to the computers that run AI workloads. The Company offers colocation for enterprise and hyperscale customers, bare metal GPU rental and a token factory that delivers AI inference at scale. Because it controls the power, the infrastructure and the compute, Digi Power X can bring capacity online faster and more affordably. For more information, visit www.digipowerx.com.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

Digi Power X Inc.

www.digipowerx.com

Investor Relations: T: 888-474-9222 | Email: IR@digihostpower.com

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "proposed," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed $200 million debt financing, including the timing of closing and funding, and the satisfaction of conditions to closing, including lender satisfaction of its diligence requirements; the expected use of proceeds, including the funding of remaining construction and related project costs, and the anticipated effects on corporate liquidity and shareholder dilution; the progress, schedule and completion of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Company's 40 MW AI data center in Columbiana, Alabama, the Company's ability to pursue additional customer contracts and generate recurring revenue; the planned expansion of the Company's AI token factory infrastructure, including through USDC and the ARMS modular data center platform; the planned conversion of the Company's New York State sites and the anticipated noise and water use benefits of that conversion; the anticipated use and benefits of the Company's Silicon Valley facility; and the execution of the Company's AI infrastructure strategy.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the risk that the conditions to closing under the commitment letter are not satisfied or waived on a timely basis or at all, or that the financing is not completed on the anticipated terms or at all; the risk that the lender's commitment terminates or is modified; the possibility that financing proceeds will be insufficient to fund all remaining construction and project costs; the risk that preliminary financial information differs from final reported results; construction delays, cost overruns, supply chain disruptions and the availability of equipment, GPUs, labor and power; permitting, zoning, environmental and other regulatory approvals; the performance of contractors, partners and counterparties; the ability of the Company and its customers to perform under the Company's colocation and other customer agreements; obligations under the financing; demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure; general economic, market and interest rate conditions; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Digi Power X Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digi-power-x-announces-200-million-debt-financing-commitment-to-s-1236162