Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") and its operating subsidiary in Chile, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), respectfully extend their condolences to Codelco's El Teniente Division and to the families, friends and colleagues of the two contractor workers who lost their lives in a tragic accident at El Teniente on October 11, 2026.

As a long-standing partner of Codelco's El Teniente Division, the MVC and Amerigo teams in Chile and Canada share the sadness felt throughout the El Teniente community.

MVC operations have not been affected.

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate at its MVC operation in Chile through a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco").

Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318615