Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the planned upgrade and restart of its Capire mill located 16 kilometres southwest of its current Guadalupe complex operations at Zacualpan. This represents a significant growth initiative which is expected to potentially increase the Company's overall production capacity to almost 700 tpd (tonnes per day), including the nearby legacy Zacualpan Guadalupe mill (500 tpd) that has been in operation for over 20 years.

Capire: A Processing Opportunity for Gold-Dominant Mineralization

IMPACT has commenced a program to upgrade the Capire plant to treat underground feed from the Noche Buena Complex, consisting of mineral from the Carlos Pacheo, San Juan and San Franciso veins. Due to the better grades of the mill feed from the Noche Buena Complex, this program is being given priority over the potential re-start of mining in the open pit adjacent to the Capire mill. The recent gold-dominant Carlos Pacheco vein discovery (see IMPACT news releases dated April 21, 2026 and June 15. 2026) is an important driver of this opportunity. The upgraded Capire circuit would recover gold into precious-metal-rich separate concentrates of copper, lead and zinc providing a treatment route better suited to this mineralization than processing in the Guadalupe mill. Metallurgical work supports this approach, with further testing and engineering focused on enhancing recoveries under operating conditions.

The operation would complement the existing Zacualpan milling activities. Management's plan is to maintain Zacualpan's current operating profitability while directing suitable gold and copper -bearing material to Capire for treatment through a dedicated circuit. When in operation, Capire would provide an incremental source of revenue and enhance overall Company viability.

Current work is focused on optimizing the mine plan and feed availability, refining metallurgy, initiating a capital program to modify the Capire mill and add infrastructure at both the Noche Buena mines and the Capire mill site, negotiating concentrate sales terms, and optimizing mineral transportation costs.

Current planning contemplates the start of processing at Capire to commence in the second half of 2027. Timing remains subject to completion of technical and commercial evaluations and preparations, confirmation of onsite infrastructure and applicable authorizations, capital approval and execution of the development program.

The Company's existing Zacualpan operations remain the central operating priority. Capire is being evaluated as a complementary satellite development opportunity, with mine planning and feed allocation intended to support both operations.

"Capire offers an opportunity to capture more value from the gold-bearing mineralization in our district using some of our existing infrastructure," said Fred Davidson, CEO. "Our objective is to add profitable production at Capire alongside our Zacualpan operations and give our operations flexibility in treating diverse sources of mill feed. With a strong balance sheet, and year to date generation of positive cash flow, the Capire project will be funded by IMPACT's working capital."

Plomosas: Exploration and Feed Opportunities

Following the suspension of underground mining announced in March 2026, IMPACT evaluated third-party feed opportunities to support continued operation of the Plomosas processing plant.

At September 30, 2026, there were no third-party feed arrangements in place that could economically support ongoing production. Consequently, the Company has decided to transition the Plomosas plant to care and maintenance, with activities directed toward maintaining permits and environmental authorizations, safeguarding the tailings facility and preserving the processing infrastructure, while continuing its exploration program as well as discussions with potential third-party mill feed suppliers.

The extensive exploration program on the Plomosas concessions hopes to identify and delineate additional mineralization that could provide future feed for the plant. The objective is to establish sufficient tonnage, grade and continuity to support evaluation of a sustainable restart of mining and processing operations.

As a result, the Company has determined that a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $4.3 million should be recorded in Q3 2026, reducing the carrying value of the Plomosas property, plant and equipment accordingly. This charge will not impact the Company's cash balance. The final impairment amount will be confirmed in the Q3 2026 financial statements.

"At Plomosas", said Fred Davidson, CEO, "we are preserving the facility while advancing exploration and pursuing third-party feed opportunities. Future operating commitments will depend on establishing a reliable supply of economic material on acceptable commercial terms."

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold Mine: IMPACT owns 100% of over 200 km2 of highly prospective ground at Zacualpan in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. Over the past 20 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced approximately 14 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $322 million, with no long-term debt.

To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine where which is being reviewed for a potential restart of operations. An upgrade to the Capire Mill is currently underway to process mill feed from the newly developing Noche Buena mine complex. At this time, this will take priority over the advancement of the adjacent Capire open pit. The upgrade of the Capire mill will increase total milling capacity and the capability of handling more diverse mill feed in the Zacualpan district.



Plomosas Zinc Project: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc project in northern Mexico with exploration upside potential. The Company has put the Plomosas plant and mine on care and maintenance while it continues its exploration program and discussions with potential third-party mill feed suppliers, and at the same time is assessing arrangements that could support an economically sustainable restart. Exploration potential at Plomosas lies along a long 6 km structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com. Follow us on X @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to IMPACT (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this News Release includes information concerning, among other things, strategies, plans and expectations concerning the Company's, business and operations, including those in respect of the Zacualpan, Plomosas, Capire and other projects, and the anticipated outcomes thereof; the status and potential outcomes of discussions with third parties regarding potential operational arrangements on nearby mining projects and the Company's outlook in respect of the metals market, including the demand for silver, gold and zinc. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information in this News Release is based on the beliefs and assumptions of IMPACT management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including but not limited to the assumption that the temporary suspension and continued exploration work at Plomosas will produce the expected results; that the Company's development, exploration and other business activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or health and safety risks; that management's projections will be validated over time; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: unfavorable economic conditions; changes in financial markets; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations; unstable political conditions and developments in countries in which the Company operates; community relations; criminal activity; changes in the supply, demand and pricing of the metal commodities which the Company mines or hopes to find and successfully mine; changes in regulatory requirements impacting the Company's operations; pandemics and epidemics; the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations; the sufficiency of current working capital; the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of the Company's exploration properties; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. This list is not exhaustive and these and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Additional information relating to IMPACT is on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

303-543 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8

Telephone (604) 664-7707 www.impactsilver.com

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