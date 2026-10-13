The Arbor Company: Construction Set to Begin on Arbor Terrace Florham Park Senior Living Community

New 80-apartment community will bring assisted living and memory care to Morris County when it opens in late 2027

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / With project financing closed, construction is set to begin on Arbor Terrace Florham Park, a new 80-apartment senior living community at the corner of Columbia Turnpike and Elm Street in Florham Park, Morris County. The community is a joint venture between Braemar Partners and GEM Realty Capital , and The Arbor Company will operate it. When it opens in late 2027, Arbor Terrace Florham Park will offer assisted living, Bridges memory support, and memory care.

The site sits along Columbia Turnpike, one of Florham Park's main commercial corridors, near Trader Joe's, the Centercourt tennis center, and the borough's recreation fields. The community will be a short drive from downtown Morristown, Morristown Medical Center, and The Green at Florham Park, home to BASF's North American headquarters, the New York Jets' training center, and Summit Health.

"We already know Morris County well through Arbor Terrace Morris Plains, just a few miles away, and we have seen how strong the need is for this kind of community," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. "Braemar Partners and GEM Realty Capital have been real partners at every step, and they share our conviction that residents and team members come first. We value that relationship and are glad to be extending it to Florham Park."

The project team includes Braemar Partners as developer, GEM Realty Capital as capital partner, Montclair, N.J.-based O.A. Peterson Construction as general contractor, Dwell Design Studio as architect, Faulkner Design Group as interior designer, and New Jersey-based Dynamic Engineering Consultants as civil engineer. The two-story building is designed in a residential style, with the scale and feel of a home rather than an institution, an approach Braemar and The Arbor Company have used at their other New Jersey communities.

When complete, Arbor Terrace Florham Park will feature 80 rental apartments: 29 assisted living, 24 Bridges, and 27 memory care. Together, the three neighborhoods allow the community to support seniors with a wide range of needs, whether they want only occasional help with daily tasks or require more extensive care. Bridges, created by The Arbor Company, offers purposeful programming and additional support for seniors who do not yet need the full structure of a memory care neighborhood, helping them remain engaged and independent as their needs change. Residents will have access to chef-prepared dining, including specialized dining through The Arbor Company's award-winning Dining with Dignity program. Amenities also include daily programs and activities, concierge services, housekeeping, personal laundry services, scheduled transportation, a beauty salon and nail spa, on-site therapy and rehabilitation services, and the gathering spaces that anchor daily life across Arbor communities. The community will be pet friendly.

Arbor Terrace Florham Park will join 11 other Arbor Terrace communities in New Jersey , including Arbor Terrace Morris Plains, Arbor Terrace Mountainside, and Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge. One of them, Arbor Terrace Montgomery , is also under construction in Montgomery Township through the same partnership of The Arbor Company, Braemar Partners, and GEM Realty Capital, and is scheduled to open in early 2027.

Once open, Arbor Terrace Florham Park is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs in the area. An on-site information center is scheduled to open in April 2027. Families interested in learning more can join the priority interest list at ArborFlorhamPark.com or call 973-490-4777.

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The following artist's conceptual rendering is available for publication: Exterior Rendering

Suggested caption: Artist rendering of Arbor Terrace Florham Park, an 80-apartment senior living community planned for the corner of Columbia Turnpike and Elm Street in Florham Park, N.J. Credit: Braemar Partners and The Arbor Company.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities serving seniors in 11 states, including 11 in New Jersey. A leader in senior living for nearly 40 years, The Arbor Company is guided by The Arbor Way, the company's culture built on eight standards, including deep connections, accountability, and putting residents at the center of every decision. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. For more information, visit ArborCompany.com .

About Braemar Partners

Braemar Partners is a full-service senior living consulting and development company with expertise in site selection, property entitlement, construction, and program management. Headquartered on St. Simons Island, Ga., the firm focuses on senior living opportunities in well-positioned markets across the country, with a hands-on approach to architectural and interior design and a deep understanding of market demographics. For more information, visit braemarpartners.com .

About GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital is a strategically integrated real estate investment firm with approximately $6 billion in AUM. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Chicago, GEM tactically invests across all four quadrants of U.S. real estate: public, private, debt, and equity. Grounded in fundamental real estate analysis, GEM seeks to leverage its extensive experience to anticipate market shifts, navigate periods of economic uncertainty, and identify compelling investment opportunities. For more information, visit gemrc.com .

Media Contact: Chris Harper

Phone: 404-334-3784

Email: chris.harper@arborcompany.com

SOURCE: The Arbor Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/construction-set-to-begin-on-arbor-terrace-florham-park-senior-living-community-1236245