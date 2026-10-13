Ondas Inc.: Ondas Expands Airborne Defense Capabilities with EASA Certification of Advanced Missile Protection System on Bombardier Global 7500

Successful installation and European aviation certification of advanced missile protection suite expands Ondas' presence in the global VVIP aircraft protection market

Milestone demonstrates Ondas' growing capabilities in delivering integrated airborne defense technologies for sophisticated aircraft platforms and government customers worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and service, announced today the successful completion of the installation and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification of its advanced Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS), incorporating Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), on a Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft.

The certification marks an important milestone in Ondas' expansion into the global airborne defense and aircraft protection market, adding another high-value VVIP aircraft platform to the growing range of aircraft protected by the Company's advanced missile protection technologies. The achievement demonstrates Ondas' capabilities in delivering complex, fully integrated protection systems that meet stringent international aviation certification requirements.

"Protecting high-value aircraft and government aviation assets against increasingly sophisticated missile threats is a critical and growing defense requirement," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "This certification demonstrates the advanced capabilities and operational expertise within our growing defense technology portfolio. As we continue building Ondas into a global defense technology leader, we see significant opportunities to expand our presence in airborne protection, leveraging proven technologies and complex system integration capabilities to address the evolving requirements of government and defense customers worldwide."

The AMPS suite, developed by BIRD Aerosystems, an Ondas company, is designed to protect aircraft against Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS) and other infrared-guided missile threats. The system integrates advanced missile warning, threat detection and confirmation, tracking and directional infrared countermeasure capabilities, enabling rapid and accurate response to missile threats while reducing false alarms to virtually zero. Designed as an integrated, end-to-end protection solution, AMPS can be adapted to a wide range of aircraft platforms, including helicopters, transport aircraft, commercial aircraft and VVIP/head-of-state aircraft. Its differentiated capabilities combine advanced missile protection technology with extensive expertise in complex aircraft integration and certification, enabling turnkey programs covering system design, integration, certification, installation and operational support.

The EASA certification confirms that the integration of the missile protection suite on the Bombardier Global 7500 meets applicable European airworthiness requirements, enabling the aircraft to incorporate the advanced protection capability within its certified configuration. The Global 7500 joins a growing range of high-value aircraft platforms equipped with the Company's airborne missile protection solutions.

Ondas' ability to serve both military and civilian markets represents a distinctive competitive advantage, enabling the Company to leverage advanced defense technologies, operational expertise and system integration capabilities across a broad range of applications. Ondas expects to expand market potential of its technologies, create additional revenue opportunities and accelerate adoption across multiple sectors. This dual-market approach strengthens Ondas' position as a diversified defense and security technology company, delivering proven, mission-critical solutions for both military operations and civilian protection.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-expands-airborne-defense-capabilities-with-easa-certificati-1236000