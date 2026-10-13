Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) announced today that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Interlink Electronics, Inc. is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 10:30 AM PT. Steven Bronson, CEO will represent the company.

"We are pleased to present our growth strategy, which demonstrates how our sensor and printed electronics solutions drive innovation for global customers and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Our objective is to grow Interlink to $100 million in revenue through both organic growth and acquisitions, building on four completed acquisitions and a proposed fifth transaction. This pending acquisition could increase pro forma revenue to over USD 45 million, and potentially above USD 50 million upon completion."

-Steven Bronson, CEO, Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Presentation Deails

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing center in Shenzhen, China; and our multiple facilities in Irvine, Scotland, and our smart textile and wearables product development footprint located in the Evolution Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, England.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com