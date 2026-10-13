AutoStore, the global leader in intelligent fulfillment, today announces new and enhanced products and capabilities across its hardware and software portfolio that remove practical barriers to more autonomous operations.

The Fall 2026 announcement spans fulfillment workflows, system design, maintenance, and an expanded range of use cases. Key additions include FlexBinsPort, enabling mixed Bin sizes to be handled from one workstation; broader and more efficient case handling through AutoCase; robotic picking for smaller businesses through Pio Pal; GenAI-supported investment planning through CubeExplore; AI-assisted system design in CubeStudio; and CubeFleet, which gives operations teams earlier visibility into maintenance needs.

Building on the software and intelligence foundation introduced earlier this year, CubeVerse and AutoStore Intelligence continue to underpin AutoStore's path toward greater autonomy. The Fall 2026 advancements build on that foundation in two ways: by enhancing existing AutoStore solutions and enabling new applications and capabilities. Across the broader CubeVerse software portfolio, AutoStore continues to add new features and AI capabilities that support customers from system design through ongoing operations and optimization.

"Autonomy should not require businesses to take a leap of faith," said Parth Joshi, Chief Product Officer President at AutoStore. "The opportunity is to remove the practical barriers one by one. That means reducing variability, manual handoffs and the operational effort required to keep automated systems running. What we hear directly from customers is also driving us to bring more workflows and use cases onto the AutoStore platform, from buffering and case handling to automated piece picking. Together, these steps move us closer to lights-out fulfillment. It is not one giant leap, but a series of practical advances that make greater autonomy increasingly achievable."

Even highly automated fulfillment operations still depend on manual workflows to manage exceptions, including different item sizes, case and each-picking flows, maintenance needs, inventory validation and incoming goods. The Fall 2026 products and capabilities reduce these manual touchpoints while extending the range of workflows and operational tasks that can be handled autonomously.

Supporting broader assortments and workflows in one system to advance lights-out operations

Handling SKU variability is now a baseline requirement, but expanding assortments continues to put pressure on fulfillment operations to accommodate more product sizes without adding complexity, excess capacity or additional infrastructure.

FlexBinsPort enables mixed-Bin operations at a single workstation by supporting all standard AutoStore Bin heights. This gives customers more flexibility to manage different product sizes while simplifying operations and making better use of available space. AutoStore estimates that the capability can improve storage utilization by 10-15% while increasing labor efficiency.

FlexBinsPort releases in Q4 2026.

AutoCase expands the range of workflows that can run within a single AutoStore system by supporting both case and each-picking. It supports cases up to 600 x 400 mm, the industry standard case size, from Q1 2027. A new capability allows several AutoCase stations to work on the same task group in parallel, supporting a continuous flow of cases for downstream operations such as palletizing and packaging. The capability will be available out of the box in the Q1 software release, simplifying integration.

AutoCase is already operating in live environments at Nowaste Logistics in Sweden and Komplett in Norway.

AutoStore is also extending robotic picking to smaller businesses through Pio Pal, giving them access to robotic picking through a lower-commitment Robotics-as-a-Service model. For pre-picked orders, Pio Pal can support packing throughput of up to 540 order lines per hour at the workstation, while new pre-picking capabilities can increase performance by up to three times without adding labor. Single-line pre-picking also addresses a flow that typically represents 40-60% of consumer e-commerce orders.

The robotic picking solution is live at Norwegian apparel brand Famme, with further customer adoption planned for Q1 2027.

AutoStore is also expanding robotic piece picking across more workflows and system configurations through automated item induction, barcode scanning directly at the workstation and automated inventory validation through robotic cycle counting. VersaAI now supports additional AutoStore configurations and can be deployed in both new and existing systems.

Bringing intelligence into planning and design

AutoStore is also bringing more intelligence into decisions made before a system goes live, helping businesses evaluate investments and design solutions with greater confidence.

CubeExplore is a GenAI-powered ROI modeling tool that uses operational benchmarks and comparable project data to help AutoStore partners and prospective customers build stronger ROI scenarios and business cases.

AutoStore Intelligence in CubeStudio supports intelligence-guided solution design and scenario comparison through an AI-powered design assistant, helping partners and customers evaluate different configurations and make more informed design decisions before deployment.

Together, these capabilities help businesses make more confident investment decisions by improving visibility into expected ROI, system sizing and performance before deployment.

Keeping operations running more autonomously beyond go live

Greater autonomy also depends on keeping automated systems running reliably with less ongoing intervention.

CubeFleet brings maintenance alerts, guidance and work-order creation into one fleet management view across a single site or multiple locations, giving teams earlier visibility into service needs.

It uses live operational data from CubeAnalytics, AutoStore's analytics platform, together with predefined maintenance thresholds to alert teams when service is needed, helping them act earlier rather than relying only on fixed maintenance schedules. AutoStore estimates this can help reduce unplanned downtime by 35-45%.

CubeAnalytics expands visibility across warehouse networks through multi-site views and AI-powered fleet summaries, helping teams quickly identify sites requiring attention.

Together, the Fall 2026 products and capabilities reduce manual intervention, help operations manage greater variability and simplify how AutoStore systems are designed, operated and optimized over time.

The Fall 2026 announcement marks the next step in AutoStore's broader path from automation toward autonomy, expanding the work the AutoStore solution can handle and giving businesses practical ways to move fulfillment toward greater autonomy.

To learn more about AutoStore's Fall 2026 announcement, watch the livestream here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/autostoresfall2026productannou7505203707861549056/theater/

About AutoStore:

AutoStore is the intelligent core of fulfillment, connecting inventory, proven cube-based automation, software and operational data across the fulfillment lifecycle. By combining a modular robotics platform and intelligence that learns and improves over time, AutoStore creates adaptive and resilient fulfillment operations, helping organizations unlock capacity,

meet customer expectations and scale with confidence. Founded in Norway and proven at scale, AutoStore is trusted by more than 1,300 customers across 68 countries, with approximately 2,000 systems worldwide.

AutoStore moving things forward.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013382858/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patrik Wallgren

AutoStore

patrik.wallgren@autostoresystem.com