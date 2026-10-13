OEM integration gives Todyl partners adaptive email protection, crowdsourced threat intelligence, and automated remediation inside the platform they already run

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting more than 18,000 global organizations from advanced phishing attacks, and Todyl, the unified cybersecurity platform for managed service providers, today announced an OEM integration that builds IRONSCALES email protection directly into the Todyl Security Platform. Todyl partners will deploy AI-driven email security as a native module of the platform they already use to manage threat, risk, and compliance for their clients.

Email is the primary entry point for attack. More than 90% of successful cyberattacks start with a phishing email (CISA), and for the MSPs Todyl serves, that volume lands on them: user-reported messages to triage, suspicious emails to investigate, and remediation to run by hand across every client tenant.

The OEM closes that gap directly. IRONSCALES brings detection trained by more than 3,500 MSPs globally, so a threat seen in one environment sharpens protection for every customer of each partner using Todyl's platform, and automated remediation clears the routine work that drains analyst hours. For a Todyl partner, that means protection that scales with the client base, not the headcount, delivered from one platform and one console instead of stitched-together point tools that slow response when it matters most.

"MSPs are the security department for the businesses they serve, and their time is the scarcest resource they have," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and founder of IRONSCALES. "Embedding our email security into the Todyl Security Platform gives their partners intelligence that gets sharper with every attack the community sees, and automated remediation that hands analyst hours back to the team. That is what enables an MSP to protect more clients without adding people."

Key capabilities for Todyl partners:

Email security. IRONSCALES runs inside Todyl's AI-powered unified cybersecurity and assurance platform, alongside SASE, endpoint, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC.

IRONSCALES runs inside Todyl's AI-powered unified cybersecurity and assurance platform, alongside SASE, endpoint, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC. Detection that catches what native filtering misses. Adaptive AI baselines every mailbox to stop phishing, business email compromise, credential theft, account takeover, and AI-generated attacks.

Adaptive AI baselines every mailbox to stop phishing, business email compromise, credential theft, account takeover, and AI-generated attacks. A partnership built for MSPs. The integrated solution delivers consolidated 24x7 security with minimal operating overhead, full transparency, and pricing designed to help MSPs deliver more value and grow their business.

The integrated solution delivers consolidated 24x7 security with minimal operating overhead, full transparency, and pricing designed to help MSPs deliver more value and grow their business. Email incident management service (EIMS). This service puts IRONSCALES experts on threat investigation, remediation, and AI tuning, a service Todyl partners can offer clients without staffing it themselves.

This service puts IRONSCALES experts on threat investigation, remediation, and AI tuning, a service Todyl partners can offer clients without staffing it themselves. Threat intelligence that improves with scale. Real-time attack data from more than 18,000 organizations and 36,000 security professionals trains IRONSCALES detection models to recognize new techniques early and separate real threats from noise.

Real-time attack data from more than 18,000 organizations and 36,000 security professionals trains IRONSCALES detection models to recognize new techniques early and separate real threats from noise. Remediation that saves analyst hours. The IRONSCALES AI classifies, clusters, and remediates threats automatically, cutting incident handling from 30 minutes to 30 seconds.

The IRONSCALES AI classifies, clusters, and remediates threats automatically, cutting incident handling from 30 minutes to 30 seconds. Unified visibility. Email risk surfaces in the same Todyl console as network, endpoint, and identity signals, not in a separate tool.

"Todyl's mission is to protect businesses and the builders behind them by making comprehensive security simpler to deliver," said John Nellen, CEO and founder of Todyl. "Bringing IRONSCALES AI-driven email protection directly into our platform advances that mission, giving partners a more complete view of risk across email, network, cloud, endpoint, and identity. Our partners get one place to manage security and more time to protect their clients' businesses."

The integration will be available to Todyl partners in the fourth quarter of 2026. To learn more about IRONSCALES for MSPs and MSSPs, visit ironscales.com/msp/start-here. To learn more about the Todyl Security Platform, visit todyl.com.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security, protecting over 18,000 global organizations from advanced email threats. As the pioneer of Adaptive AI, we catch the business email compromise (BEC), Account Takeover (ATO), and zero-day attacks that bypass other solutions, encrypt the sensitive data leaving the inbox, and automate the response. IRONSCALES is the first email security vendor verified under Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, giving our platform frontier AI access to preempt attacks before they are sent. Combining AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Todyl

Todyl unifies cybersecurity to protect businesses and the builders behind them. The Todyl Security Platform integrates SASE, SIEM, MXDR, EDR/NGAV, and GRC into a single-agent, cloud-first platform, giving MSPs, IT teams, and security professionals a consolidated way to manage threat, risk, and compliance. Learn more at www.todyl.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

IRONSCALES

Douglas De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media

ironscales@scratchmm.com

Todyl

Amy Rice

arice@todyl.com