Automated 'tip-and-cue' prototype will connect continuous satellite monitoring directly to high-resolution tasking for emergency responders

Planet Labs GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced Planet's subsidiary Sinergise Solutions d.o.o. has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to build the Slovenia Space Resilience Node (SRN). Running under ESA's European Resilience from Space Earth Observation program under Element 2, the 12-month pilot project will develop a prototype that automates the link between wide-area satellite change detection and high-resolution imaging tasking for Slovenia's Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief within the Ministry of Defence.

Through this program, in partnership with software development company Lucis d.o.o., the SRN will autonomously analyze open Copernicus data and PlanetScope imagery. When pre-set thresholds or anomalies are detected, the system will alert and trigger a high-resolution tasking request, including through Planet's Pelican fleet. Processed imagery will populate directly into the emergency responder's map view within hours, providing rapid situational awareness for active crisis management.

"This contract reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration with ESA and our shared commitment to translating Earth observation into operational, real-world impact," said Diego Vanelli, Director of Government Sales in EMEA at Planet. "By combining open data infrastructure with high-frequency commercial imagery and tasking capabilities, we are creating a seamless, automated loop that bridges the gap between orbit and intervention. Slovenia serves as an ideal pilot, and the architecture we are building is inherently scalable as a blueprint for civil agencies across Europe."

While initially focused on demonstrating tip-and-cue workflows for wildfire management across Slovenia's 20,000 square kilometers, the architecture can be adapted to track floods, landslides, and other environmental hazards.

Planet, through its subsidiary Sinergise Solutions, has worked in collaboration with ESA for more than a decade, contributing to both Copernicus and the Third Party Missions programme.

Learn more about Planet's work on the Slovenia Space Resilience Node.

About Planet

Planet Labs GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Sinergise Solutions d.o.o. is owned by Planet Labs GmbH. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@planet.com