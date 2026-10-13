The Innovate UK-funded project will bring quantum RF sensing from laboratory research to operational environments

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, has been awarded £9 million (~$12M) by Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), to continue development of a deployable quantum radio frequency (QRF) direction finding (DF) system as part of the Quantum Missions Primer programme. Infleqtion is developing a Quantum Spectrum-DF product within the second phase of the Quantum Direction Finding (QuDiFi) project, designed to accurately detect and locate signals in environments where existing technologies are limited.

"By advancing quantum sensing from laboratory research to practical deployment, this project will help establish the United Kingdom as a leader in next generation radio frequency sensing technologies," said Colin Sullivan, Managing Director, UK at Infleqtion. "The technology also lays the groundwork for future applications such as spectrum surveillance, passive radar and resilient navigation, enabling new capabilities that are not achievable with existing systems."

Radio signals are essential to modern communications, navigation, and monitoring systems. The ability to determine where these signals originate is critical for applications ranging from defence and security to emergency response and protection of infrastructure. However, current direction-finding systems often rely on large antenna arrays, especially at lower frequencies, which limits their use in mobile and space-constrained environments.

This project uses a quantum sensing approach based on Rydberg atoms to detect radio signals using optical techniques rather than conventional antennas. The approach is expected to reduce reliance on large antenna structures and enable compact, broadband, and passive sensing. As a result, the system aims to deliver high-performance direction finding in a much smaller and more deployable form factor that allows the technology to be mounted on platforms that to date could not host this capability.

"Nearly a century after the UK developed high-frequency direction finding (HF/DF) to gain intelligence advantage, Rydberg sensing offers the opportunity to reinvent that capability for a far more contested electromagnetic environment," said Sullivan. "By applying atomic sensors to detect, characterize, and geolocate HF signals with exceptional sensitivity and precision, this UK-based project can strengthen sovereign awareness of spectrum, improve the ability to identify and track potential threats, and enhance national resilience against increasingly sophisticated state and non-state actors."

Infleqtion is also collaborating with Leonardo on the project. Leonardo is a global security company that realises multi-domain technological capabilities in aerospace, defence, and security.

Dr. Oliver Sims, Electronic Warfare Chief Technologist, Leonardo said: "Our collaboration with Infleqtion shows Leonardo's commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that can transform future sensing capabilities. The promise of quantum-enabled RF sensing lies not only in its sensitivity and precision, but also in its potential to dramatically reduce the physical footprint of direction-finding systems."

"For defence platforms, reducing size, weight and power consumption while preserving operational effectiveness is a significant advantage," Sims added. "Technologies based on Rydberg-atom sensing could enable new levels of performance in environments where traditional antenna-based approaches face practical limitations. We see broad applicability for these advances across Leonardo's electronics portfolio and are continuing to invest in research and development to evaluate how quantum technologies can enhance future capability for our customers."

In earlier work, Infleqtion successfully designed and tested a prototype system. The second phase of this project involves developing a robust and deployable product, Quantum Spectrum-DF, which is focused on improved performance, reliability, and ease of use, while validating the system in realistic operational environments. The system is designed for dual use across both defence and civilian markets.

For more information about Infleqtion's sensing capabilities, visit: Quantum Spectrum Sensing Infleqtion.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "will," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the amount, timing, terms and availability of Innovate UK funding; the scope, timing, milestones and anticipated results of the second phase of the QuDiFi programme; Infleqtion's ability to develop, test and demonstrate the Quantum Spectrum-DF system on anticipated timelines and at anticipated performance levels; the system's potential deployment in operationally relevant environments and on mobile or space-constrained platforms; potential applications in spectrum surveillance, passive radar, resilient navigation, defence and civilian markets; and the anticipated roles and contributions of Leonardo and other project participants. These statements are based on Infleqtion's current expectations, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the availability and terms of Innovate UK funding and Infleqtion's ability to meet applicable milestones and requirements; technical development, performance, reliability, integration and testing of the system on anticipated timelines and in relevant environments; participation and contributions of Leonardo and other project partners; intellectual property protection and necessary rights; customer and government acceptance and adoption of quantum RF sensing; and other risks and uncertainties described in Infleqtion's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Infleqtion undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013236548/en/

Contacts:

Emily O'Brien

media@infleqtion.com