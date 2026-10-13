



KYOTO, Japan, Oct 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. today announced the U.S. launch of the VIVA 360+ Full-Body Smart Scale, a connected body composition monitor designed to give users a more comprehensive view of how their daily progress and body changes over time. Launching in the United States on October 13, with rollout to other markets to follow in the coming months, VIVA 360+ combines full-body measurement with up to 18 body metrics, a new Athlete Mode, and integration with the OMRON Connect app, helping users better understand the results of their exercise, diet, and everyday lifestyle choices.The launch reflects growing consumer interest in health, fitness, and weight management. More people are pursuing active lifestyles and looking beyond weight alone to better understand their bodies. Meanwhile, obesity and other lifestyle-related health conditions remain major concerns, increasing the need for tools that provide a more complete picture of health. The growing use of GLP-1 medications for diabetes and weight management is also driving greater interest in monitoring changes in body composition, including body fat, skeletal muscle, and body water, as consumers seek to track their progress more effectively.Because body weight alone does not always tell the full story of physical progress, VIVA 360+ measures a broader range of body composition metrics to give users new insights into how exercise, diet, and lifestyle are affecting their bodies. As a four-point body composition monitor, it measures through electrodes in both the hands and feet, enabling segmental analysis of the arms, trunk, and legs, including skeletal muscle and subcutaneous fat. New indicators such as body water percentage, bone mass, and fat-free mass further help users understand changes in their bodies from a more holistic perspective.Another key addition is Athlete Mode, designed for people who train frequently or intensively, including runners and strength-training enthusiasts. Because standard body composition algorithms may be less suited to people with higher muscle mass relative to their BMI, Athlete Mode uses athlete reference data to provide measurements tailored to these users. Integration with the OMRON Connect app also allows users to track body composition data and trends over time through numerical values and graphs."In developing VIVA 360+, we wanted to expand the information users can gain from a daily measurement while keeping the experience simple and accessible," said Susan Rappin, Executive Director of Marketing, OMRON Healthcare, Inc. "Athlete Mode and the new body composition metrics were developed to provide a more detailed picture for different types of users, helping them see progress that may not be reflected in body weight alone.""Body weight alone does not always tell the full story of a person's health journey," said Alice Koehler, Managing Director, OMRON Healthcare, Inc. "People are looking for meaningful insights that go beyond the number on a scale. Building on more than 30 years of expertise in body composition monitoring, VIVA 360+ helps people better understand how their bodies are changing and empowers them to make informed decisions that support their long-term health."U.S. Product Webpage: OMRON VIVA 360+TM Smart Scale - OMRON Healthcare, Inc.https://omronhealthcare.com/products/omron-viva-360-smart-scale-bcm750Watch the VIVA 360+ promotional video: https://youtu.be/qmDs3g1nrrAAbout OMRON HealthcareCommitted to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases, and restrictions due to chronic pain.With over 400 million units sold globally*, OMRON has established a leading global presence in home blood pressure monitoring. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.*Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide as of September 2026.OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.To read this press release in full, please visit: https://healthcare.omron.com/press-releases/omron-healthcare-launches-viva-360-plus-usFor more information, please visit:Website: https://omronhealthcare.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omronhealthcare/Media enquiriesThis press release is disseminated by Kyodo PR on behalf of OMRON Healthcare. For more information or for interview opportunities, please contact:OMRON Healthcare Press Desk: omronhealthcare-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpSource: OMRON HealthcareCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.