BioConnect Hits New Scale Milestone as the Biometric Access Control Platform Behind 8 of the 10 Largest Colocation Facilities

1,000 devices per server, 3x less server infrastructure and up to 15x faster device sync for multi-site data centers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / BioConnect by Gentex, the biometric access control platform behind 8 of the 10 largest colocation facilities, announced the release of BioConnect Enterprise 5.6. The release lets data centers run 1,000 biometric devices per server from a single enrollment. Combined with BioConnect's synchronization architecture, the result is that customers can deploy thousands of readers in a single system. Users enroll once, and their identity is synchronized automatically across every server and every site they are authorized to access, rather than being managed one standalone server at a time. The release also rebuilds device sync for large deployments, with up to 15 times faster performance and lets administrators push firmware updates to entire device fleets in a single click.

Arc Vision, BioConnect's multi-modal face reader. BioConnect Enterprise synchronizes each user's identity across every connected server and site they are authorized to access, and version 5.6 raises capacity to 1,000 devices per server.

Data center growth, driven largely by AI demand, is putting pressure on physical security infrastructure. According to Straits Research, the data center physical security market is projected to reach $4.74 billion by 2034. As facilities multiply, security teams must manage hundreds or thousands of biometric readers across cages, data halls and server rooms. In colocation facilities, where multiple tenants share the same building, every access point must enforce who belongs where, and teams must be able to prove to tenants and auditors who accessed what, where and when. For many high-security facilities, that means keeping biometric data on premises, on infrastructure controlled by their own IT and security teams, through a platform that integrates with their existing access control systems and scales as they grow.

3x Less Server Infrastructure

Rebuilt on a 64-bit architecture, BioConnect Enterprise 5.6 supports 1,000 devices per server, a 3x reduction in server infrastructure for multi-site deployments. Because every server in the deployment stays synchronized, growth doesn't mean more standalone systems to manage. Every server is administered centrally, which means less hardware to deploy, fewer servers to maintain, and lower operating costs as new facilities come online.

Device Sync Rebuilt for Scale

In internal benchmark testing, syncing 10,000 users to devices is 15 times faster than previous versions. For teams bringing new facilities online, that means users can be onboarded across an entire site in minutes.

One Click, 1,000 Devices Updated

Administrators can now push firmware to up to 1,000 devices of the same type with one click. This keeps firmware versions consistent, reduces routine maintenance and makes device status easier to document for audits.

"Behind every door in a data center is data that businesses, governments and millions of people depend on. That responsibility shapes everything we build," said Edsel Shreve, General Manager at BioConnect. "Data centers aren't adding readers one at a time. They're adding entire facilities. BioConnect Enterprise 5.6 means biometric access can be part of the expansion plan from day one, not something teams have to rework at every new site."

About BioConnect

BioConnect is a multi-modal biometric access management platform that works with existing access control systems, supporting fingerprint, facial, PIN and card authentication. Learn more at bioconnect.com.

Media Contact:

Marissa Battaglia

marketing@bioconnect.com

SOURCE: BioConnect

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bioconnect-hits-new-scale-milestone-as-the-biometric-access-cont-1236295