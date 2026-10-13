Eason Technology Limited: Eason Technology Receives NYSE American Compliance Letter Confirming Regained Compliance with Continued Listing Standards

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eason Technology Limited ("Eason" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), today announced that it has received a letter from the NYSE Regulation dated October 8, 2026, confirming that the Company is back in compliance with all of the NYSE American LLC continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide ("Company Guide"). Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide referenced in the Exchange's letters dated October 14, 2025 and December 30, 2025, since it demonstrated compliance with the continued listing standards for a period of two consecutive quarters pursuant to Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide.

The Company will be subject to NYSE Regulation's normal continued listing monitoring. However, in accordance with the Section 1009(h) of the Company Guide, if the Company is again determined to be below any of the continued listing standards within 12 months of the date of this letter, NYSE American will examine the relationship between the two incidents of noncompliance and re-evaluate the Company's method of financial recovery from the first incident. NYSE Regulation will then take the appropriate action, which, depending on the circumstances, may include truncating the compliance procedures described in Section 1009 of the Company Guide or immediately initiating delisting proceedings.

Eason's CEO Stanley He commented, "Company has achieved rapid growth across all business lines. Management team is stable and endowed with entrepreneurial innovation. The corporate governance structure and financial position of the Company are at their strongest level since listing. The management places high priority on compliant operations and maintains reporting and communication with the NYSE. Meanwhile, the Company actively expands its business while adopting a prudent financing pace, and is committed to enhancing the Company's long-term value and shareholder interests.."

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Media Contact:

Mark Xu

[email protected]

+86-13424356796

SOURCE Eason Technology Limited