Tata Elxsi delivers healthy revenue growth of 3.4% QoQ and 15% YoY in Q2 FY'27

Reports EBITDA margin growth of 7.1% QoQ and 19.7% YoY

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), amongst the world's leading providers of design led technology services, announced its second quarter results for the period ending 30th September 2026.

For the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, the company reported operating revenue of Rs. 1,055.7 Cr. growing 3.4% QoQ and 15.0% YoY.

Highlights of the Quarter Ended 30th September 2026:

Revenue from operations at Rs. 1,055.7 Cr; grew 3.4% QoQ and 2.3% QoQ in cc terms

EBITDA at Rs. 231.4 Cr, grew 7.1% QoQ; EBITDA Margin at 21.9%

Revenue from Transportation vertical grew 2.0% QoQ in cc terms

Revenue from Media and Communications vertical grew 3.4% QoQ in cc terms

Revenue from Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical grew 3.5% QoQ in cc terms

Mr. Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company's performance in the second quarter of FY'27, said:

"During the second quarter of FY'27, Tata Elxsi reported operating revenue of Rs. 1,055.7 crores, growing 3.4% QoQ in rupee terms and 2.3% QoQ in constant currency. This growth was broad-based across all three key verticals.

The Transportation vertical, which accounts for more than 55% of our SDS segment, posted growth of 2.0% QoQ in constant currency. Amongst new deal wins, we won a strategic multi-year deal from a leading automotive OEM for a next-generation cloud-based telematics and connected vehicle ecosystem.

We are seeing continued traction in adjacencies, especially for the aerospace segment. I am delighted with the strategic collaboration with Sarla Aviation to support the development of Shunya, India's first indigenous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Our Media & Communications vertical, which accounted for 33.6% of our SDS segment, registered continued growth at 3.4% QoQ in constant currency. This growth was led by continued deal ramp-ups across our leading customers and new deal wins. In the quarter, we won a strategic AI deal from a global technology leader for Gen AI based virtual assistant focused on multilingual intelligence and global-scale digital experiences, reinforcing Tata Elxsi's capabilities in the rapidly expanding GenAI ecosystem.

During the quarter, our healthcare vertical also recorded a healthy growth of 3.5% QoQ in constant currency. Tata Elxsi has won a comprehensive product engineering mandate from a global leader in renal care to redesign a next-generation home dialysis system. The scope includes full-stack product development and re-engineering across UX, mechanical engineering, electronics, embedded systems, and regulatory compliance.

Our focus on operational efficiencies across the organization has resulted in improved EBITDA margins, with EBITDA expanding 70 bps QoQ, despite salary revisions implemented across the entire employee base in the quarter.

We are continuing to invest ahead in applying Gen AI and AI thoughtfully to the innovation and product engineering context in our chosen verticals and domains. This is reflected in the new deals we are winning across verticals. In September, we also made a strategic early-stage investment in Silicon Valley-based KAVIA AI, expanding a partnership that first began in July 2025. While most AI tools focus on accelerating coding, this collaboration enables enterprises to manage, modernise, and transform complex software environments at scale across the AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AIDLC) by combining persistent knowledge, governed engineering artifacts, collaboration, traceability, and deployment through a single platform, backed by the deep domain and process knowledge from Tata Elxsi.

We have delivered strong operational excellence and resilient growth across customers and industry verticals in a volatile macro environment. We look forward to sustaining growth in the second half of the financial year, even as we continue to invest in differentiated AI-first offerings and services and focus on continued operational excellence."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare and Transportation.

Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

SOURCE Tata Elxsi