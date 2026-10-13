

Verve Group Media SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Name of person with notification obligation: Bodhivas GmbH (HRB 83321); Closely associated: Remco Westermann 2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibilities: Remco Westermann

Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) / Board Member b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Verve Group Media SE b) LEI 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

ISIN IE000ZVY0237 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices (SEK) Volumes 11.64 335 11.64 219 11.70 1,000 11.70 3,446 11.50 70 11.50 36 11.50 220 11.54 4,550 11.56 1,000 11.60 862 11.62 1,726 11.62 200 11.62 1,000 11.62 336 11.36 4,622 11.36 1,727 11.36 182 11.36 11 11.38 2,017 11.40 193 11.42 1,000 11.46 200 11.46 48 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Price per unit: 11.51677 SEK Volume Quantity: 25,000 e) Date of the transaction 08.10.2026 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market g) Additional Information























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