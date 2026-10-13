Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Components Costa Rica is Launching

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / After three years of development, Medical Component Specialists' (MCS) Costa Rican grinding facility has opened. Located in the Orotina Free Trade Zone, the company's state-of-the-art facility is set to be a critical asset to the medical device manufacturers also calling Costa Rica home.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry, MCS's facility spans over 20,000 square feet. The facility is opening with over twenty custom CNC precision grinding and machining centers and the capacity to scale to fifty on demand, keeping pace with the rapid rate of development, innovation, and production in Costa Rica. Each grinding center leverages MCS's unique IP plastic grinding and machining technology with a fully automated cleaning system for both metals and plastics.This technology will support the production of precision medical components, including catheter-forming mandrels, guidewires and MCS's innovative PTFE glass-filled mandrels , allowing the company to deliver everything from critical single-use disposables to highly complex surgical instruments with unmatched consistency.

Beyond technological innovation, MCS delivers quality and reliability that companies can trust. With expanded capacity in Costa Rica, the company is positioned to help medical device manufacturers strengthen their supply chains and meet growing production demands.

The Costa Rica location was carefully chosen to leverage the unique advantages of the region . From an educated workforce and governmental support to proximity and beneficial tax breaks, the country has rapidly become a haven for medical device manufacturers. Just five miles from the main port and completing daily runs to support over 90 companies, MCS is eager to support this growing market with its precision grinding capabilities.

For more information about the new Costa Rica facility or the company's products and services, get in touch today.

Contacts:

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-components-costa-rica-is-launching-1236349