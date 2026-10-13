Britta Kroupa Honored on Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / LHH, a global leader in professional talent solutions and a global business unit of the Adecco Group, today announced the inclusion of LHH Recruitment Solutions North America leader Britta Kroupa on the SIA 2026 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. The annual list recognizes the powerhouse women making remarkable contributions to staffing and workforce solutions.

Britta Kroupa

Key Facts

The global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts has named its Global Power 150 Women in Staffing annually for the last 12 years .

. Kroupa was named head of LHH Recruitment Solutions North America in August , alongside her role leading Adecco Canada.

, alongside her role leading Adecco Canada. The?Global Power 150 Women in Staffing?honors senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and decisive actions set the stage for growth at their companies and throughout the industry.

Why This Matters

Kroupa's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honoree profile recognizes her for her extensive experience leading businesses and driving organizational transformation across North America. With a career spanning more than 25 years in senior executive roles, she brings a unique combination of commercial, operational and human capital leadership to the staffing industry.

In her expanded leadership roles across Adecco Canada and LHH Recruitment Solutions North America, Kroupa is focused on accelerating growth, strengthening organizational capabilities and leveraging technology to shape the future of talent solutions. A passionate advocate for leadership development and career growth, she draws on her extensive leadership experience and professional credentials in executive coaching and leadership development to help individuals reach their full potential and cultivate the next generation of leaders.

Before joining the Adecco Group in June of 2025, as Group SVP HR for the Americas, Kroupa led 3M Canada's Health Care and Consumer Business Groups and served as Country President of Philips Canada. She later led human resources for Philips North America, supporting approximately 18,000 employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the purpose of the annual Global Power 150 Women in Staffing?

A: The list recognizes women in senior leadership and executive positions who make remarkable contributions to staffing and workforce solutions.

Q: What is Britta Kroupa's background?

A: Britta Kroupa brings extensive business and P&L experience, complemented by deep expertise in people and organizational transformation. Before joining the Adecco Group, Kroupa led 3M Canada's Health Care and Consumer Business Groups and served as Country President of Philips Canada. She later led human resources for Philips North America

Q: What does LHH Recruitment Solutions North America do?

A: LHH Recruitment Solutions North America provides professional permanent recruitment, professional staffing and executive solutions across Accounting & Finance, Legal, Technology, Supply Chain, Engineering, Marketing, Human Resources, and Executive Search.

Q: What are some other recent industry recognitions for LHH Recruitment Solutions North America?

A: LHH Recruitment Solutions was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions report. It was also named one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2026 by Forbes and Statista and made Forbes' 2025 lists of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms.

Q: Where can I read more about this year's honorees?

A: Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honoree profiles are now available online.

About LHH Recruitment Solutions North America

LHH Recruitment Solutions North America connects organizations with the professional talent they need to move their businesses forward and helps individuals take the next step in their careers. The business provides professional permanent recruitment, professional staffing and executive solutions across Accounting & Finance, Legal, Technology, Supply Chain, Engineering, Marketing, Human Resources and Executive Search.

LHH Recruitment Solutions is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent and technology advisory company.

Industries served: Enterprise, mid-market, and public sector organizations.

Website: LHH Recruitment Solutions

Media contact:

Justin Carinci

justin.carinci@lhh.com

SOURCE: LHH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/britta-kroupa-honored-on-staffing-industry-analysts-2026-global-1235997