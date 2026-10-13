LogoTags, America's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company Provides Support for Run for the Stripes 5K and 1 Mile Event

Fifth-Generation, Family-Owned Company Supports Neuroendocrine Tumor Cancer Research While Showcasing Its Expertise in Custom Challenge Coins and Race Medals

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / LogoTags company, the leader in custom challenge coins, Custom EXPRESS Challenge Coins and race medals, and the promotional products division of fifth-generation, family-owned Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., is proud to support the 15th annual Run for the Stripes 5K and 1 Mile Family Fun Walk, taking place Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Philadelphia Zoo.

As part of its annual support for this important event, LogoTags produces discounted custom race medals for race participants, combining the company's expertise in custom metal products with its commitment to supporting worthwhile organizations and causes.

Founded in 2012, Run for the Stripes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building a supportive community, increasing awareness and raising funds for research benefiting those affected by Neuroendocrine Tumor (NET) Cancer. Last year, the organization raised and donated a record-breaking $95,000 to the NET Tumor Program at the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center.

A Leader in Custom Challenge Coins and Custom Race Medals

LogoTags specializes in creating the highest quality custom challenge coins and custom race medals for military units, law enforcement agencies, government organizations, corporations, nonprofits, schools, athletic events and community organizations throughout the United States and the world.

Backed by the amazing manufacturing heritage of Ball Chain Manufacturing, a family-owned American company founded in 1938, LogoTags combines decades of metalworking experience with modern design capabilities, outstanding customer service and the highest quality products in the industry.

The company designs and produces a wide range of custom challenge coins, including military challenge coins, police challenge coins, fire department coins, commemorative coins, corporate coins, recognition coins and specialty custom designs.

LogoTags' custom challenge coins can be produced in virtually any shape, size, finish or design, with options including and certainly not limited to antique gold, antique silver, polished finishes, custom shapes, dimensional 2D and 3D artwork, color fills, detailed edge treatments and high-resolution UV color printed enhancements.

LogoTags also produces custom race medals and event medals for 5Ks, marathons, charitable walks, sporting events, competitions and special occasions. From traditional round medals to completely custom shapes and dimensional designs, LogoTags works closely with customers to create medals that participants will be proud to receive and keep.

"We are extremely proud to provide support to Run for the Stripes," said Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager. "The medals recognize race participants while also helping support an organization doing important work for NET Cancer awareness and research." Milanese added, "One of the things that makes LogoTags different is our artwork and customer service. Customers do not need to come to us with finished artwork. They can send us a logo, photograph, sketch, drawing, wording or simply describe what they are looking for, and our experienced art teams can turn that idea into a professional custom design. We like to say: No art? No problem."

Lori Canzanese, Vice President and Race Director Run for the Stripes, expressed her excitement in advance of the event, "Run for the Stripes is a non-profit organization that focuses on raising research funds, awareness, and creating community for NET cancer patients. LogoTags is a valued partner, supporting our organization by producing the race medals we use to acknowledge participants in many categories at our 5k event. We appreciate their prompt service and personal approach to all customer interactions. We look forward to continuing our partnership with LogoTags in the years to come."

Making Custom Challenge Coins and Medals Easy

LogoTags has built its business around making the custom-product process simple and customer-friendly. Customers receive free artwork, free digital proofs and unlimited artwork revisions, allowing them to refine their design until it is exactly what they want. LogoTags' custom challenge coins are the best quality custom challenge coins that you will ever find.

For customers requiring fast turnaround of 24 hours or less, LogoTags offers Custom EXPRESS Challenge Coins, which combine real metal coins with advanced high-resolution dimensional 3D UV printing. The EXPRESS program allows customers to create detailed, full-color challenge coins with extremely fast production and without traditional mold or setup charges.

Whether producing custom military challenge coins, police coins, corporate recognition coins or race medals for major events, LogoTags approaches every project with the same focus on quality, creativity, service, value and fast turnaround.

"Every challenge coin and race medal tells a story," Milanese said. "Our job is to take the customer's idea and turn it into something tangible that people will be proud to receive, display and keep. That is what our team does every day."

Fifth-Generation Family-Owned Company

LogoTags is part of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated company that is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. Founded in 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing has built its reputation on manufacturing expertise, innovation, quality and long-term customer relationships. That manufacturing heritage helps distinguish LogoTags from many traditional promotional-product companies. LogoTags combines the personal attention and responsiveness of a family-owned business with the manufacturing knowledge and experience of a company that has been producing metal products for generations.

Today, LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins, custom race medals, military dog tags, lapel pins, metal tags, key chains, bottle openers and other custom metal products to customers throughout the United States and around the world. Through partnerships such as Run for the Stripes, LogoTags continues to demonstrate how custom medals and challenge coins can do more than recognize achievement - they can commemorate important moments, honor service, strengthen organizations and help support meaningful causes.

For more information about custom challenge coins, visit LogoTags.com/challenge-coins/.

For more information about custom race medals, visit LogoTags.com/medals/.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.logotags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

More about Run for the Stripes:

The mission of Run for The Stripes is to raise awareness and research funds for Neuroendocrine Cancers with all proceeds used for NET (neuroendocrine tumor) research at the Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania. Interested in participating in the Run for The Stripes? Sign up here.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

Office: 212-664-7500 ext 120

Cell: 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-company-provides-suppo-1236410