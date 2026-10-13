Hop-on, Inc. Achieves DTC FAST/DWAC Eligibility as Digitalage Enters Next Phase of Commercial Execution

New electronic securities-processing capability strengthens Hop-on's public-company infrastructure as Digitalage advances live media, creator monetization and licensing initiatives

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today announced that VStock Transfer, LLC, its transfer agent, confirmed on October 7, 2026, that The Depository Trust Company (DTC) approved HPNN for FAST/DWAC eligibility. The new electronic securities-processing capability strengthens Hop-on's public-company infrastructure as its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., advances its media technology toward commercial execution.

Digitalage's recent milestones include Apple App Store approval, live-streaming and paid-access capabilities, creator monetization programs, a content governance framework, a redesigned iOS application in internal testing, and expanded licensing and engineering leadership. Together, these advances provide a foundation for product demonstrations, creator onboarding and discussions with prospective technology and media partners.

"We have made meaningful progress on both sides of our business," said Peter Michaels, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc. "Hop-on now has an electronic securities-processing capability it did not have before, and Digitalage has technology we can put in front of creators, publishers and potential licensing partners. Our focus is straightforward: demonstrate what we have built, build commercial relationships and execute."

DIGITALAGE: NOT A PLATFORM. INFRASTRUCTURE.

Digitalage is building media infrastructure around one connected workflow: Ingest. Protect. Monetize. Live and on-demand content, identity, permissions, governance and monetization are designed to work together rather than sit in separate systems. The architecture is intended to serve creators and rights holders and to support potential deployments for publishers, broadcasters and enterprise technology partners.

Digitalage has developed live broadcasting, multi-host streaming, RTMP/OBS integration, video-on-demand libraries, replay, audience engagement and creator-controlled access. Its content governance framework incorporates published rules, human review, appeals and records of moderation decisions. The company is continuing controlled creator operations and product testing as it prepares for broader commercial use.

THREE MONTHS OF EXECUTION: FROM PRODUCT MILESTONES TO COMMERCIAL READINESS

Apple App Store approval: Digitalage announced Apple approval for its iOS application on July 1, supporting soft-launch creator onboarding and mobile distribution.

Live Pass and direct monetization: In July, Digitalage introduced an event-access model intended to allow creators and rights holders to monetize live experiences directly.

Transparent content governance: In August, the company detailed operational controls connecting moderation decisions to rules, human review, appeals and preserved content records.

Genesis Creator Pilot: In September, the company described published pilot terms under which eligible creators receive 85% of gross subscription revenue, while Digitalage retains a 15% Platform Infrastructure Fee; participants may also receive 50% of net advertising revenue from their content, subject to program terms.

Redesigned iOS experience: Digitalage announced completion of its iOS user experience redesign and the availability of the updated build for internal testing through Apple TestFlight.

Licensing and engineering leadership: Robert T. Braun became Digitalage CEO effective September 1; Neeraj Baipureddy leads iOS product engineering and design; and Thiago Hundertmark was named Vice President and Lead Android Engineer. Android development remains in Google Play closed testing.

Together, these milestones connect product development, mobile distribution, content protection, creator economics and commercial leadership into a single execution strategy.

STRENGTHENING HOP-ON'S PUBLIC-MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE

VStock Transfer confirmed on October 7 that HPNN was approved for FAST (Fast Automated Securities Transfer) and DWAC (Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian) eligibility. The programs provide electronic securities-processing mechanisms through eligible transfer agents and participating financial institutions. For Hop-on, this is a new capability in the infrastructure of its public-company operations. The Company also retains a longer-term ambition to pursue national-exchange listing opportunities, including Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange, if applicable requirements can be met; no listing application or timetable is being announced.

Share processing remains subject to DTC procedures, brokerage policies and applicable securities laws. FAST/DWAC eligibility does not itself assure brokerage acceptance, liquidity or financing.

LICENSING LEADERSHIP AND PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

Digitalage's next stage is supported by Robert T. Braun, whose experience includes nearly 12 years in Nokia patent-licensing leadership and work across global intellectual-property programs. His mandate aligns with pursuing structured technology licensing and commercial partnerships, while the engineering team continues refining mobile and media workflows.

Digitalage is pursuing patent-pending technology relating to verified content delivery and conditional digital licensing, including U.S. Patent Application No. 19/685,869. SocialSafe and OOVE are separate complementary initiatives associated with company leadership; any technology licensing or other commercial relationships would be governed by applicable agreements.

THE NEXT PHASE: DEMONSTRATE, LICENSE, EXECUTE

Digitalage's next priorities are to complete current mobile testing, advance the Genesis Creator Pilot and Live Pass experience, expand demonstrations of its streaming and governance infrastructure, and pursue commercial conversations with media, distribution and technology companies. Progress will be measured through product releases, creator participation, signed partner relationships and actual operating results as they are achieved.

"The opportunity ahead is to move from demonstrating capabilities to earning business," Michaels added. "We have built the foundation. Now we are putting the technology in front of the people who can use it, with a leadership team focused on licensing, deployment and execution."

The Company will report material commercial milestones when they occur.

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. / DIGITALAGE, INC.

Headquartered in Temecula, California, Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company advancing digital media infrastructure. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., the company is developing systems intended to connect live and on-demand distribution, content protection, rights-aware governance and creator monetization. Learn more at www.hop-on.com and www.digitalage.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and testing, availability, intellectual property, creator adoption, strategic relationships, licensing, monetization, capital markets strategy, a possible future national-exchange listing and other commercial objectives. Actual results may differ materially due to technical and testing challenges, financing needs, competition, intellectual-property and regulatory matters, reliance on third-party providers and platforms, and the ability to attract creators, partners and customers. A Nasdaq or NYSE listing would require satisfaction of applicable listing and regulatory requirements and is not assured. FAST/DWAC eligibility describes securities processing capability and does not guarantee brokerage acceptance, financing, liquidity, trading activity or share-price performance. Hop-on undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Peter Michaels | Chairman and Chief Executive Officer | Hop-on, Inc.

(949) 756-9008 | peter@hop-on.com

www.hop-on.com | www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-on-inc.-achieves-dtc-fast%2fdwac-eligibility-as-digitalage-en-1236432