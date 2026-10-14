TRUE deployed at two commercial facilities as Biosenta and Dynamic begin real-world validation of cleaning applications and commercial potential

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced testing of its TRUE disinfectant with Dynamic Facility Services Ltd. ("Dynamic"), advancing the commercial pilot program previously announced on September 1, 2026.

TRUE has now been deployed at two locations serviced by Dynamic - an office building and a commercial operation - to evaluate defined applications under real-world operating conditions and identify opportunities for broader commercial adoption.

Across the two sites, Biosenta and Dynamic will assess how TRUE fits professional cleaning workflows and where it may deliver practical and commercial value.

The pilot moves the parties from an initial Memorandum of Understanding into active testing, generating frontline feedback and customer evidence that may support adoption by Dynamic.

Biosenta also intends to turn successful applications into repeatable use cases for prospective customers in professional cleaning, facility management and institutional markets.

Testing at Two Operating Environments

Testing in an office building and a commercial building allows Biosenta to compare how TRUE fits different cleaning routines, application requirements and end-user needs. The comparison is intended to help identify applications that can be replicated in similar customer environments.

The pilot is expected to evaluate product suitability, application requirements, integration with existing cleaning protocols, frontline user experience and overall fit within professional cleaning operations.

The goal is to identify where TRUE combines performance, practicality and commercial value.

Comparing the two locations may reveal which applications can be replicated and presented to customers with similar cleaning and disinfection requirements.

Turning Pilot Results into Commercial Pipeline

Biosenta's commercialization strategy follows a repeatable pathway: engage a customer, test TRUE in real operating conditions, validate a defined use case, qualify the commercial opportunity, secure a purchasing decision and, where successful, expand deployment.

Data, customer feedback and implementation experience from the two sites may help Biosenta qualify additional opportunities and support discussions with commercial cleaning, facility-management and institutional customers.

"Moving TRUE into operating facilities allows us to test more than product performance," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta Inc. "By comparing an office building with a commercial building, we can identify where TRUE fits existing cleaning workflows, which applications create the strongest customer value and which use cases may be replicated with prospective customers."

Justin Dhaliwal, Managing Director of Dynamic Facility Services, added: "With nearly five decades of commercial cleaning experience, we know that a product must prove its value where our teams work. Testing TRUE in two facility settings will help us assess how it fits our cleaning processes and where it may provide meaningful value to our operations and customers."

Building Repeatable Commercial Applications

Because professional cleaning providers operate across multiple facilities, a successful application at one site may translate to similar customer environments. Biosenta intends to use the pilot to define the workflows and commercial conditions needed for broader adoption.

From Testing to Potential Adoption

As previously disclosed, the MOU between Biosenta and Dynamic does not contain minimum purchase commitments or guaranteed revenue.

Any adoption by Dynamic will depend on three conditions: successful completion of the pilot, Dynamic's satisfaction with the results and agreement between the parties on applicable commercial terms.

Successful validation could advance procurement and implementation discussions with Dynamic and provide reference applications for pursuing additional customers.

Two locations. Two operating environments. Real-world validation. Repeatable applications.

A pathway to potential commercial scale.

About TRUE

TRUE is a disinfectant product developed and commercialized by Biosenta Inc. Product efficacy and use claims are subject to applicable regulatory approvals, product labelling and supporting evidence.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of antimicrobial technologies and products. Biosenta's product portfolio includes TRUE disinfectant and Tri-Filler antimicrobial technology.

About Dynamic Facility Services Ltd.

Dynamic Facility Services Ltd. is a British Columbia-based commercial cleaning and facility-services company founded in 1978. The company provides commercial janitorial, specialized cleaning and facility services to organizations throughout Western Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the potential successful completion of the pilot, potential implementation of TRUE by Dynamic, potential future purchases and potential revenue opportunities for Biosenta. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the pilot will be successfully completed, that Dynamic will implement TRUE following the pilot, or that the MOU will result in purchase orders, sales or material revenue for Biosenta. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. Biosenta undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

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