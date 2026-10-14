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As part of its product development efforts, the Company is embracing the promising application of NiZn batteries in UPS systems and battery backup units (BBUs) and is also exploring opportunities to provide backup power for emerging 800-volt direct current (800 VDC) architectures.Speed to Scale: accelerating commercialization through smart manufacturingDrawing on Gold Peak's more than 60 years of experience in battery design, manufacturing and sales, GP Energy Tech is leveraging the Group's expertise in electro-chemistry and high-volume Nickel-based battery manufacturing to advance its NiZn battery systems. Through smart automation and replicable production processes, the Company is accelerating the transition from technology development to commercial application. While maintaining consistent quality and reliable delivery, it flexibly expands manufacturing capacity in line with customer demand, supporting the delivery of NiZn battery solutions at scale to meet growing demand for next-generation backup power.Alan Lo, Executive Vice Chairman of GP Energy Tech said: 'The value of NiZn technology lies in its ability to meet the industry's requirements for safety, power and sustainability simultaneously. By combining this technology with Gold Peak's more than 60 years of manufacturing experience, smart automation and Manufacturing Twins strategy, we are building scalable supply capacity. This is what sets GP Energy Tech apart. The rapid growth of AI and cloud services is creating new requirements for backup power in data centers and other critical infrastructure. We believe solutions that combine safety, high-power density and recyclability will play an important role in data centers. We look forward to working with customers and partners worldwide to advance the adoption of NiZn battery technology in these applications.'Alan Lo (left), Executive Vice Chairman of GP Energy Tech, and Brian Li (right), Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of Gold Peak, introduce the NiZn battery technology to visitors and explain how it can meet the evolving backup power needs of AI and cloud data centers.Kevin Choi (left), Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong SAR Government, visits the GP Energy Tech booth to learn about the company's NiZn battery technology for backup power applications across the entire AI value chain and in cloud data centers.Sophia Chong (left), Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), joins GP Energy Tech's management team for discussion on the development of the innovation and technology industry.Combining safety, high-power density and sustainabilityCombining non-flammable chemistry, high-power density, a compact footprint, and over 90% recyclability, GP Energy Tech's NiZn battery solution is designed primarily for AI and cloud data centers and is also suitable for other critical infrastructure. It offers operators a backup power option for use with UPS systems. Its water-based, non-flammable electrolyte avoids thermal runaway risk in high-density computing environments, while its high-power density supports more efficient use of space, requiring 74% less floor space per MW than lead-acid systems. Its recyclability also supports resource circularity, enabling operators to balance performance and sustainability when deploying backup power.From cell to cabinet: supporting flexible deploymentGP Energy Tech's NiZn battery solution features a modular design built around cells in cylindrical Sub-C format. Each pack contains 128 cells, with nine packs forming a module and ten modules integrated into a cabinet containing 11,520 cells. This architecture allows customers to deploy the solution flexibly according to their UPS system configurations, meeting the backup power requirements of different applications.Exploring applications in UPS systems, BBUs, and emerging 800 VDC architecturesTo address the power requirements of different applications, GP Energy Tech is further assessing NiZn battery solutions for UPS systems and BBUs, considering power density, system footprint and backup runtime to inform its product development direction. The Company is also actively exploring battery backup opportunities in emerging 800 VDC power architectures as the power infrastructure needs of AI and cloud data centers evolve. Suitability will be further assessed through system-level testing and validation.Advancing commercialization through Manufacturing Twins strategy and industry collaborationGP Energy Tech's Manufacturing Twins strategy brings together manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia to enhance flexibility in capacity allocation and strengthen supply resilience, providing reliable supply support for customers in different markets. The Company's first NiZn manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China, commenced operations in January 2026 and entered full mass production in mid-June. The first commercial order was delivered in August 2026. The Malaysian facility, part of the Manufacturing Twins strategy, is targeted to open in the third quarter of 2027. The production lines use fully automated, lights-out smart manufacturing integrated with a Manufacturing Execution System (MES), ensuring consistent quality for every cell produced and full traceability throughout production.Drawing on the Group's technical and manufacturing expertise, GP Energy Tech focuses its R&D and industry collaboration on Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The Company leverages Hong Kong's international exhibition platforms and business networks to connect with overseas customers and partners. In response to application needs across different markets and customers' system configuration and deployment requirements, the Company is advancing the validation and commercialization of its NiZn battery solutions and gradually expanding into the backup power market for AI and cloud data centers, as well as other critical infrastructure.GP Energy Tech showcases its modular NiZn battery solution at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), offering flexible configurations to meet various backup power requirements.Gold Peak Technology Group LimitedCharlotte WongSenior Manager, Corporate CommunicationsTel: (852) 2485 5328Email: charlotte_wong@goldpeak.comAJA Capital LimitedAvy Yu / Janet LouieTel: (852) 9500 4443 / (852) 9155 5615Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / janet.louie@ajacapital.com.hkAbout Gold PeakGold Peak Technology Group is a global battery and electronics company with an aspiration to become one of the leaders in providing energy and sound solutions that enlighten and empower lives, and with sustainability as a focus.The parent company, Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (SEHK: 40), was established in 1964 and has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1984. Gold Peak holds a majority stake at 86.18%* in the Singapore-listed GP Industries Limited as its major industrial investment vehicle and operates manufacturing, R&D, marketing and distribution operations in more than 10 countries around the world.Gold Peak Technology Group Limited not only develops its consumer batteries, electronics and audio products, but also puts great emphasis on R&D of new Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) rechargeable battery and B2B battery technologies. The Group has built renowned brand names for its major product categories, including GP batteries, GP Recyko batteries, KEF premium audio products and Celestion professional speaker drivers.www.goldpeak.com( * shareholding % as at 14 October 2026)Source: Gold Peak Technology Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.