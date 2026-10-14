Powered by Phonak technology, the new Integro CI features sound processors with AI-powered processing, SoundFinder localization, and expanded Bluetooth connectivity to improve hearing in real-world listening environments.

Advanced Bionics (AB), a Sonova brand, today announced the TÜV approval of Integro CI, its next-generation cochlear implant platform, following CE Mark certification. Integro CI combines Advanced Bionics' cochlear implant technology with Phonak innovations to introduce new sound processors, SoundFinder sound localization technology, AI-powered SmartSpeech processing, and expanded Bluetooth connectivity with exclusive direct access to the new Phonak Roger On Sphere, designed to improve hearing performance in everyday listening environments.

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Integro CI is now available in select European countries, with additional market rollouts planned in the coming weeks. The platform includes new sound processors Naída CI Integro for adults and Sky CI Integro for children, and Target CI 1.6 fitting software for hearing care professionals. It is available for new cochlear implant candidates and eligible Advanced Bionics recipients upgrading their sound processors.

Key innovations include:

SoundFinder, the first TÜV-approved cochlear implant technology for superior sound localization, is designed to improve spatial awareness and safety, and support conversations in complex listening environments. Studies suggest improved localization may also contribute to improved balance and reduced fall risk in older adults.1-4

Using AI, Powered by Phonak, SmartSpeech Technology integrates AutoSense OS 5.0 into the Integro CI platform, automatically adapting sound processing to changing listening environments to improve speech understanding and reduce listening effort. The system provides up to 30 times more automated sound settings than competing cochlear implant systems, adapting from quiet conversations to busy public spaces.5

Expanded Bluetoothconnectivity with exclusive direct access to the new Roger On Sphere allows Integro CI recipients to connect directly to up to eight compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices to stream phone calls, television, music, and other audio sources without intermediary accessories. Integro CI also directly connects to the new Phonak Roger On Sphere wireless microphone without an intermediary device, providing 1-click access to Phonak's groundbreaking DNN AI technology for speech and noise separation, as well as exclusive features not available with any other cochlear implant system.

As the only cochlear implant company within the Sonova family of brands, Advanced Bionics integrates Phonak hearing technology directly into its cochlear implant platform. For hearing care professionals, Target CI provides a common fitting environment across hearing aids and cochlear implants, simplifying programming and supporting continuity of care.

"Integro CI represents the next evolution of cochlear implant sound processor technology, bringing together Advanced Bionics' expertise in cochlear implants with Phonak's proven hearing technology in a way that only Sonova can deliver. It also speaks to Sonova's commitment to Advanced Bionics as a long-term part of the Sonova strategy," said Eric Bernard, CEO of Sonova. "The platform combines AI-powered sound processing, sound localization, and advanced connectivity with exclusive access to Roger On Sphere to help recipients communicate more confidently in real-world listening environments."

Learn more at https://www.advancedbionics.com/gb/en/home

Integro CI is pending FDA approval and is not approved for sale in all regions.

About Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of the Sonova Group since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that allows recipients to hear their best. AB joined Phonak as part of the Sonova Group of companies and began a collaboration unlike any other in the industry. Since then, the innovation leaders in cochlear implants and hearing aids have continuously combined technologies to deliver new, unequalled hearing solutions.

With sales in more than 80 countries and a proven track record for developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB's talented worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven to engage with patients and professionals, work with integrity, and stay firmly committed to the best possible performance.

About Sonova

Sonova is the global leader in innovative hearing care solutions, combining technology leadership, audiological expertise and a strong local presence to serve a growing number of people with hearing loss in more than 100 countries. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. As a vertically integrated company across its Wholesale, Retail, and Cochlear Implants businesses, Sonova operates through the brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 546 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information please visit www.sonova.com.

Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee of future performance. These statements are made based on management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, security no.: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

References

Bergen G, Stevens MR, Burns ER. Falls and fall injuries among adults aged =65 years United States, 2014. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2016;65(37):993-998. Avci NB, Betual CC. Does hearing impairment impact spatial orientation, navigation, and rotational abilities? Ann Otol Rhinol Laryngol. 2024;133. Kolasa S, Magnussen LH, Nilsen RM, Wilhelmsen KT, Goplen FK, Nordahl SHG, et al. Walking and balance in older adults with age-related hearing loss: a cross-sectional study of cases and matched controls. Gait Posture. 2024;112:264-270. Ernst A, Anton K, Brendel M, Battmer RD. Benefit of directional microphones for unilateral, bilateral, and bimodal cochlear implant users. Cochlear Implants Int. 2019;20(3):147-157. Advanced Bionics. Data on file. 2026.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Peter Bawin

Phone: +1 661 362 1400

peter.bawin@advancedbionics.com