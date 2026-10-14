Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Takashi Nagai) is pleased to announce that it sponsored a retrospective exhibition commemorating the 25th participation of the fashion brand ANREALAGE in Paris Fashion Week. The exhibition was held in Paris, France, from October 2 to October 5, 2026.

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Kyocera Document Solutions Sponsors Retrospective Exhibition Celebrating ANREALAGE's 25th Participation in Paris Fashion Week

The collaboration between Kyocera Document Solutions and ANREALAGE began in 2024. Since then, printing technology using Kyocera's FOREARTH sustainable inkjet textile printer has been adopted for six collections presented at Paris Fashion Week.

This retrospective exhibition was held at a dedicated venue in Paris to commemorate ANREALAGE's 25th participation in Paris Fashion Week. The exhibition looked back on more than a decade of the brand's collections and creative evolution. It was curated by Sarah Andelman, co-founder of the renowned concept store Colette. Under the theme "Just An Real Age," the exhibition showcased ANREALAGE's distinctive vision that merges creativity and technology, while tracing the history of the collections the brand has presented in Paris over the years.

Comment from Sarah Andelman

When I first learned about FOREARTH through the collaboration between ANREALAGE and Kyocera, I said that it was a revolution. It's very impressive to see a technology with such capabilities. So many products have always been made the same way, and nobody really thinks there might be a better way to do it. That's why I was so impressed. Beyond the excellent print quality, I think flexibility is one of its key advantages. It's meaningful because it helps protect the planet, and the possibilities are huge because it can print on so many different kinds of fabrics. There is also speed, which is very important in today's world, where everything moves faster and faster and the ability to respond quickly really matters.

For me, sustainability goes far beyond fashion. It's part of everyday life. We have to protect our planet. I know the fashion industry is making efforts, but not enough, which is why I think sustainability is becoming more and more important. I can't wait to see more and more printing used in clever ways in clothing, but also in design and other creative fields.

For more information: https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.com/global/en/news/rls_2026/rls_20261014.html

Click here for more information about the inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH"

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Contacts:

Media Contact Corporate Communications Section

E-mail: Public-Communication@dc.kyocera.com