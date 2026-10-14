Alentis Therapeutics and PinotBio today announced they have entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement to discover and develop next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to expand the potential of claudin-1 as a therapeutic target in oncology.

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Claudin-1 is overexpressed in more than ten different tumor types, representing a significant opportunity for targeted cancer therapies. Alentis is the leader in developing claudin-1 targeted therapies, with two first-in-class ADC candidates in the clinic, while PinotBio has established itself as a leader in ADC innovation through its PINOT-ADC platform offering a toolbox of novel linkers and payloads. The collaboration aims to combine PinotBio's technologies with Alentis' antibody portfolio to develop the next generation of claudin-1 targeting ADCs, tailored to overcome resistance mechanisms and address unmet needs across a wide variety of cancers.

Under the agreement, Alentis will have an exclusive option to in-license novel linkers and/or payloads from PinotBio for use in its development candidates. The agreement includes an upfront payment to PinotBio plus development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net sales for each ADC candidate that Alentis elects to develop.

"Claudin-1 continues to gain recognition as a highly promising target and, together with our partner PinotBio, we aim to further expand its therapeutic potential and maximize patient benefit across a range of high-unmet need cancers," said Dr. Mark Pruzanski, Chief Executive Officer of Alentis Therapeutics. "This expanded relationship builds on our successful research collaboration, during which we explored dozens of ADC constructs and saw firsthand the strength of PinotBio's science and execution."

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Alentis, as this agreement represents an important milestone for PinotBio and further validates the strength of our PINOT-ADC platform," said Dr. Doo Young Jung, Chief Executive Officer of PinotBio. "Our platform provides the flexibility to pair novel linkers and payloads to create ADCs with enhanced efficacy and specificity, while addressing limitations associated with first-generation ADC approaches, including poor responses, treatment resistance, and toxicities."

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting claudin-1 for fibrosis and oncology indications. The company's lead antibody, lixudebart, demonstrated dose-dependent target engagement and evidence of improved organ function in a Phase 1b study in advanced liver fibrosis and an ongoing Phase 2 study in ANCA-associated vasculitis with renal involvement (RPGN). Alentis partnered with CSL to co-develop and co-promote lixudebart for rare kidney and liver diseases, including AAV-RPGN, FSGS and PSC. The company's lead oncology candidates, ALE.P02 and ALE.P03, are claudin-1 targeted ADCs with a tubulin inhibitor payload and topoisomerase I inhibitor payload, respectively. ALE.P02 was granted Fast Track designation by FDA for the treatment of advanced or metastatic claudin-1 expressing squamous cancers, irrespective of the organ of origin. Both ADCs are currently in Phase 1/2 studies enrolling patients with a variety of solid tumor types expressing claudin-1.

Alentis was founded based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD, at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). The company is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Visit www.alentis.ch

About PinotBio

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in South Korea, PinotBio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treatment-resistant and recurrent cancers. PinotBio's proprietary PINOT-ADC platform combines novel payloads with tandem-cleavable linkers designed to enhance tumor-cell killing while minimizing systemic toxicity associated with premature payload release. Four programs have incorporated the PINOT-ADC platform CT-P70, CT-P71, and CT-P73 (in partnership with Celltrion) and PBX-004 (not partnered) are currently being evaluated. The three partnered programs have received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA. PinotBio is backed by leading institutional investors, including KB Investment and IMM Investment. For more information, please visit www.pinotbio.com

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Contacts:

Alentis Therapeutics

Sariette Witte

sariette.witte@alentis.ch

+41 61 551 4316

O Public Relations GmbH

O'Patrick Wilson

o@os-pr.com

+41 78 888 4332

PinotBio Inc.

Hee Su Cho Kyeong Sik Lee

hs.cho@pinotbio.com leeks@pinotbio.com

+82 31 8064 1304