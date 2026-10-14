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MA

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 08:01
8,890 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0409,26009:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 08:10 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Marimekko Corporation: Changes in Marimekko's management

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 October 2026 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

Changes in Marimekko's management

Mikki Inkeroinen, Marimekko's Chief Technology Officer and member of the Management Group, will step down from his position as of 14 October 2026. The termination of his employment has been agreed by mutual consent.

"I would like to thank Mikki for his years at Marimekko. Mikki has played an important role in building Marimekko's Technology team and in developing our digital business. I wish Mikki all the best for the future," President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta says.

Vice President, Digital & Transformation Jarno Kartela will be leading the company's Technology team in interim. In line with its strategy, Marimekko continues its determined efforts to leverage technology to drive business growth and improve efficiency.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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