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WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DG
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 09:03
0,160 Euro
+3,23 % +0,005
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUSTIN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1580,16209:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
73 Leser
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Dustin Group AB: Q4: Improved profitability through a more streamlined and customer centric business

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales decreased by 4.8 per cent to SEK 4,813 million (5,056).
  • Organic sales growth amounted to -5.0 per cent (3.6), of which LCP accounted for -4.7 per cent (7.0) and SMB -6.1 per cent (-6.3). Adjusted for the discontinuation of the consumer business, organic growth for SMB was 3.4 per cent.
  • The gross margin amounted to 13.2 per cent (12.7).
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 110 million (83), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.3 per cent (1.6).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 75 million (21). Items affecting comparability of SEK -1 million (-12) affected operating profit.
  • Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 32 million (3).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.02 (0.00).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -204 million (-73).
  • At the end of the period, net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA over the past 12-month period was 2.8 (4.1) times.

September 2025-August 2026

  • Net sales increased by 2.9 per cent to SEK 21,006 million (20,407).
  • Organic sales growth amounted to 4.8 per cent (-3.3), of which LCP accounted for 9.6 per cent (-2.6) and SMB -8.0 per cent (-5.0). Adjusted for the discontinuation of the consumer business, organic growth for SMB was -2.4%.
  • The gross margin was 13.5 per cent (13.6).
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 413 million (286), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.0 per cent (1.4).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -646 million (-2,523), including a non-cash impairment of mainly goodwill of SEK -800 million (-2,500), mainly related to the discontinuation of our non-standard services. Items affecting comparability of SEK -114 million (-85) affected operating profit.
  • Profit for the year amounted to SEK -799 million (-2 631).
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.59 (-2.92). Earnings per share before impairment amounted to SEK 0.00.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 695 million (-74).
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025/26.

"The fourth quarter concluded a year in which we implemented extensive changes to build a stronger and more focused Dustin. In the quarter, sales declined, partly due to orders being brought forward to the preceding quarter and, to some extent, subdued demand resulting from higher price levels. Despite the lower sales, profitability improved, mainly as a result of a lower cost base following implemented efficiency measures", says Samuel Skott, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Communication

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on October 14, 2026.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies and the public sector. Sales for the financial year 2025/26 amounted to approximately SEK 21.0 billion.

Dustin has slightly more than 1,800 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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