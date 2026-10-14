Storskogen Group AB: Storskogen acquires Duratec

Storskogen has acquired a majority stake in DURATEC Analysentechnik GmbH ("Duratec"), a German value-added distributor of components and systems for analytical and laboratory processes. In 2025, the company had net sales of approximately EUR 10.3 million, corresponding to SEK 112 million, with a high share of recurring revenue from consumables and services. The acquisition strengthens the Trade business area and is closely aligned with Storskogen's health and wellbeing investment theme.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hockenheim, Germany, Duratec combines the distribution of leading brands with in-house product development and specialised technical services. Its offering includes consumables and equipment used for laboratory analysis and liquid handling. Duratec primarily serves the German market, with customers including leading industrial companies and research institutions.

A high share of recurring revenue from consumables, services and repeat customer demand provides stability and visibility. Duratec's position in Germany's fragmented laboratory technology distribution market also offers potential for further add-on acquisitions.

"Duratec is exactly the type of company that fits well into and strengthens our Trade portfolio. It is highly specialised, close to its customers and built by entrepreneurs over almost four decades. We are pleased that the owners will remain invested alongside us, and together we will secure Duratec's long-term succession while preserving what has made it successful", says Mikael Neglen, EVP, Head of Storskogen DACH.

The current owners, Dr. Gerald Degenhardt and Torsten Volz, will retain a significant minority stake and remain actively involved in the business.

"After more than 35 years, it was important to us to find an owner who preserves what makes Duratec special: our technical expertise, our team and our close customer relationships. Storskogen convinced us with its long-term perspective, its respect for entrepreneurial independence and a process that was professional and fair throughout. We look forward to taking Duratec into its next phase of growth together with Storskogen", says Dr. Gerald Degenhardt, founder of Duratec.

Duratec will be part of Storskogen's Professional Products vertical within the Trade business area. The acquisition was completed on 13 October 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Storskogen's earnings and EBITA margin.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com



For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 10,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 33 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com