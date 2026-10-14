Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB comments on the decision from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority

Stockholm 14 October 206

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) has today published its decision following a supervisory review of SEB's Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) models. The outcome of the review is expected to temporarily affect SEB's capital buffer negatively by 120bps through an increase in risk exposure amount (REA) of around SEK 150bn. The temporary increase in REA will be implemented by 31 of December 2026 and is expected to be in place until model approvals are received. SEB will now analyse the decision.

The SFSA's decision includes two parts. Firstly, a methodological change, previously announced by the SFSA, relating to a shift from using Pillar 2 measures to using Pillar 1 measures for deficiencies in IRB models. Secondly, an increase in the REA through a calibration of these Pillar 1 measures. The methodological change decreases the capital buffer by 20bps. The Pillar 1 calibration decreases the buffer by 100bps. All of the effects described above are pro forma as of 30 June 2026.

The bank expects to start submitting IRB model applications in the third quarter of 2027 at the latest, and the outcome on REA is subject to regulatory model approval. The IRB model development work is part of SEB's investments and has been reflected in the cost base during 2026.

The bank remains focused on supporting its customers and is committed to its long-term financial targets.

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 14-10-2026 08:31 CET.

For further information, contact:

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 June 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,355bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,069bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.