Vattenfall Awards 1 GWh Brunsbüttel Battery Storage Project to Fluence

BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vattenfall and Fluence Energy, Inc. ? ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, have signed an agreement for the delivery of the planned battery storage facility in Brunsbüttel, as well as long-term service support. With an output of 254 MW and a storage capacity of over 1,000 MWh, the Brunsbüttel project, which is planned to be built at the site of the nuclear power plant that is currently being decommissioned, is expected to be among the largest battery energy storage projects in Germany and represents Vattenfall's largest battery project to date. The project is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2028.

The 4-hour storage facility will utilize Fluence's Gridstack Pro 5000 platform, a large-scale battery storage solution including battery systems, power conversion equipment, and an energy management system designed to support grid resilience, renewable energy integration, and reliable system performance. Fluence will deliver the project on a turnkey basis, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and long-term service support, helping ensure the facility operates at high performance throughout its entire lifetime.

Germany is currently the leading battery energy storage market in Europe, adding 6.6 GWh in 2025, according to SolarPower Europe. Growth in Germany's battery storage market is being driven by the rapid expansion of wind and solar power, increasing electricity-price volatility, declining technology costs, and the ability of storage assets to combine revenues from energy trading and grid services.

"Projects like this battery storage facility play an important role in strengthening the resilience of the energy system and enabling the continued integration of renewable power generation. Together with Fluence as our long-term partner, we are creating a flexible asset that can respond to changing electricity market needs for many years to come. The project will further strengthen our portfolio of flexibility solutions and support the transition away from fossil fuels," said Claus Wattendrup, Head of Solar & Batteries, Vattenfall.

"Our long-standing relationship with Vattenfall now spans eight projects across three European countries, reflecting our shared vision for a more flexible energy system. Having delivered more than 20 battery energy storage projects in Germany, Fluence is proud to be a leader in scaling battery storage as critical energy infrastructure in the country," said Julian Jansen, VP & Managing Director, Fluence Germany.

Demand for utility-scale battery storage continues to grow across Germany and Europe. As wind and solar capacity expands, the need for flexible technologies capable of balancing supply and demand in real time is increasing.

The Brunsbüttel battery project is a key component of Vattenfall's flexibility strategy and will nearly double the company's existing battery storage capacity. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2027. Commissioning of the battery storage facility and its grid connection to the 50Hertz 380 kV transmission network is planned for the end of 2028.

About Vattenfall

Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21,000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are committed to building a future where everyone can choose fossil-free ways to move, make and live. To succeed we must become fossil free ourselves. But that's not enough. We are looking beyond our own industry to see where we can really make a difference. Together with our partners, we are taking on the responsibility to find new and sustainable ways to electrify transportation and industries.

About Fluence?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid, from powering the next generation of AI-driven data centers to unlocking the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our?website, or follow us on?LinkedIn?or?X.



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The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated operational performance of these energy storage systems, including output and capacity, market position, timing, expected impact of these projects on the German power grid, the European utility landscape, de-risking expectations, demand and other beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, severe weather events impacting the projects, disruptions in our supply chain impacting project timing, changes to the regulatory environment in Germany and Europe, general economic conditions, the potential for political, social, or economic unrest, terrorism, hostilities or war, unforeseen circumstances outside of Fluence's control which may cause the energy storage systems to not perform as anticipated, and such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Quirin Löffelmeier

Senior Communications Manager, Fluence Germany

Email: quirin.loffelmeier@fluenceenergy.com

Analyst Contact

Chris Shelton, Vice President, Finance, GID, and IR

Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com