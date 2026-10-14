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UK

WKN: A3KYQC | ISIN: XS2404309754 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 09:15
99,07 
-0,02 % -0,02
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL POWER COMPANY UKRENERGO PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL POWER COMPANY UKRENERGO PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.10.2026 09:33 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Private Joint Stock Company "National Power Company "Ukrenergo" - Removal

DJ Private Joint Stock Company "National Power Company "Ukrenergo" - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Private Joint Stock Company "National Power Company "Ukrenergo" - Removal 
14-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
14/10/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
Private Joint Stock Company "National Power Company "Ukrenergo" 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
14/10/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
6.875% Guaranteed Sustainability-Linked Green Notes due 09/11/2028; fully paid;    Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and in integral multiples of USD1,000 debt-like     XS2404309XXX   --  
in excess thereof) (Regulation S)                           securities 
 
 
6.875% Guaranteed Sustainability-Linked Green Notes due 09/11/2028; fully paid;    Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and in integral multiples of USD1,000 debt-like     US63718LAXXX   --  
in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                            securities

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 446229 
EQS News ID:  2414954 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2414954&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.