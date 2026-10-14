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AG

WKN: LYX0ZG | ISIN: LU2023678282 | Ticker-Symbol: DRUP
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 11:15
19,702 Euro
-1,69 % -0,338
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI GLOBAL MEMORY CHIPS UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI GLOBAL MEMORY CHIPS UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,70619,72611:22
19,70819,72411:22
Dow Jones News
14.10.2026 09:39 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc (UNIC) 
Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Memory Chips UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 13-Oct-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.2535 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26231781 
 
CODE: UNIC 
 
ISIN: LU2023678XXX 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2023678XXX 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UNIC 
LEI Code:   2138007XHBINA7L93Q09 
Sequence No.: 446280 
EQS News ID:  2415430 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2415430&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.