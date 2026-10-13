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WKN: A1W7NS | ISIN: FR0011466069 | Ticker-Symbol: E0J
Stuttgart
14.10.26 | 11:18
2,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKINOPS SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKINOPS SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5052,53011:33
2,5052,53011:33
PR Newswire
13.10.2026 18:35 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ekinops Q3 2026 revenue of €31.9m

  • Revenue up +43% vs. Q3 2025, and +4% sequentially vs. Q2 2026
  • Sales up +13% over nine months
  • High single-digit growth now targeted for FY 2026

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading provider of optical networks, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for telecom service providers and enterprises, reports its Q3 2026 revenue (July 1 to September 30, 2026).

€m - IFRS
non-audited data

2025

2026

Change

Q1 revenue

28.5

27.6

-3 %

Q2 revenue

28.7

30.6

+7 %

Q3 revenue

22.3

31.9

+43 %

9-month revenue

79.5

90.1

+13 %

Q3 2026 revenue up +43%

  • Positive business momentum in Q3 2026: consolidated revenue of €31.9m, up +43% vs. Q3 2025 (+42% at constant scope and exchange rates), and up +4% sequentially (vs. Q2 2026).

  • Olfeo, consolidated since June 1, 2025, contributed €1.8m to quarterly revenue, while Chimere, consolidated since April 1, 2026, continues to make a non-material contribution, as expected.

  • Revenue of €90.1m over the first nine months of 2026, up +13% compared with the same period a year earlier (+11% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Double-digit growth in both business lines over the first nine months of 2026

  • Connectivity & SASE Networks: +10% growth over nine months in 2026, driven by Olfeo's contribution during the period, as well as solid business momentum in North America, confirming the solid opportunity pipeline and sustained business momentum in this segment.

    Cybersecurity activities, included within the Connectivity & SASE Networks solutions portfolio, account for 6% of Ekinops' total nine-month revenue.

  • Optical Networks: growth of +19% over the first nine months of 2026, driven by sustained sales growth in Europe (excluding France), while the positive business momentum initiated in North America in H1 continued throughout the period.

  • Software & Services sales accounted for 21% of the Group's revenue over nine months, compared with 23% over the same period a year earlier.

Growth across all geographic regions

  • France (43% of Group revenue): 15% growth over the first nine months of 2026, driven by Olfeo's contribution during the period and strong sales momentum in Connectivity solutions in the region.

  • Europe (excluding France, 29% of Group revenue): up +2%, with strong growth in Optical Networks solution sales offsetting the decline in Connectivity business over the period.

  • North America (22% of Group revenue): strong growth of +32%, supported by sustained growth in Optical Networks solution sales, as well as a doubling of business volume in the Connectivity & SASE Networks segment.

  • Rest of the world (5% of Group revenue): +4% growth at nine months.

High single-digit growth now targeted for FY 2026; caution regarding supply

For FY 2026, the Group now targets high single-digit growth, compared with single-digit growth previously, driven by positive business momentum across all business lines, strong momentum in North America, and the first deployments under the framework agreement with Proximus.

For several months, however, Ekinops has been facing supply and price constraints affecting certain electronic components. These pressures have led some customers to bring forward certain orders originally expected at year-end, placing them during the summer, to avoid potential shortages or price increases.

These constraints could make deliveries over the coming months more volatile.

Progress on the Bridge plan's product roadmap and rollout of the go-to-market and new business strategy

Alongside its Bridge strategic plan, Ekinops is making progress in rolling out its go-to-market strategy, with the implementation of indirect sales. The Group is in advanced discussions with integrators, distributors and resellers, which are expected to result in the signing of one or more agreements by year-end, across all its regions and portfolio.

Regarding products, the Group continues to develop its future PTM (Photonic Transport Modular) product line for the DCI (Data Center Interconnect) market, as well as its sovereign SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions, and confirms that initial deliveries remain scheduled for year-end, in line with the planned timeline.

Financial calendar is available here.

Ekinops contact
Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO
[email protected]

Investors contact
Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]

Media contact
Amaury Dugast, Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]

SOURCE Ekinops

© 2026 PR Newswire
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