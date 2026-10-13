HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandBridge Corporation (NYSE: LB; NYSE Texas: LB) ("LandBridge" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its previously announced conversion and redomestication from a Delaware limited liability company with the name of LandBridge Company LLC to a Texas corporation with the name of LandBridge Corporation (the "Conversion and Redomestication"). The Conversion and Redomestication was approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") upon the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors and the holder of a majority of shares representing limited liability company interests in the Company.As a result of the Conversion and Redomestication, LandBridge expects to be eligible for potential future inclusion in various stock indices, including key S&P, Russell and CRSP indices. LandBridge believes that the Conversion and Redomestication and the inclusion in such indices will broaden its eligible investor base, improve trading liquidity, and increase market visibility, which will enhance the Company's ability to pursue growth on favorable terms and support long-term shareholder value.The Conversion and Redomestication did not result in any change in the Company's ticker symbol, CUSIP number, business, jobs, management, properties, location of any of the Company's offices or facilities, number of employees, obligations, assets, liabilities or net worth (other than as a result of the costs related to the Conversion and Redomestication).At the effective time of the Conversion and Redomestication, (i) each Class A share representing limited liability company interests in LandBridge Company LLC (the "Class A Shares") issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Conversion and Redomestication converted into one issued and outstanding, fully paid and nonassessable share of Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share, of LandBridge Corporation ("Class A Common Stock") and (ii) each Class B share representing limited liability company interests in LandBridge Company LLC issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Conversion and Redomestication converted into one issued and outstanding, fully paid and nonassessable share of Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, of LandBridge Corporation.As of the open of business on October 14, 2026, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and NYSE Texas, Inc. (the "NYSE Texas") ceased trading of the Class A Shares on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas, respectively, and commenced trading of the Class A Common Stock on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas, respectively, under the existing ticker symbol "LB."There can be no assurance that LandBridge, as a converted Texas corporation, will be included in any particular stock index, or the timing thereof, or that any of the expected benefits of the Conversion and Redomestication will be realized by the Company.About LandBridgeLandBridge owns or manages more than 350,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-region in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage energy and infrastructure development and other land uses, including digital infrastructure. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Infrastructure LLC, a private equity firm with a track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin.Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on LandBridge's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, LandBridge, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Generally, future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and the words "believe," "anticipate," "continue," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond LandBridge's control.Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, assumptions, future operations and prospects and other statements that are not historical facts, including LandBridge's potential inclusion into certain indices and benchmarks and the potential impact of such inclusion, including with respect to investor base growth, trading liquidity, market visibility, future growth terms and building long-term shareholder value, and expectations regarding the benefits and other future impacts of the Conversion and Redomestication. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although LandBridge believes that plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by any forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those envisaged in this news release due to a number of factors, including those risks more fully discussed in LandBridge's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as its Definitive Information Statement on Form DEF 14C filed with the SEC on September 23, 2026. You can access LandBridge's filings with the SEC through the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, LandBridge undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other statements herein for revisions or changes after this communication is made.ContactsScott McNeelyChief Financial OfficerContact@LandBridgeco.comMae HerringtonDirector, Investor Relationsir@LandBridgeco.comMediaDaniel Yunger / Nathaniel ShahanKekst CNCdaniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / nathaniel.shahan@kekstcnc.com

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