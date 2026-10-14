Cearvol's Dynamic Duo Wins Big at the 2026 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards





NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol announced that its two hearing devices, Cearvol Liberte and Cearvol Wave, have been recognized at the 7th annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards, presented by Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM).

The global awards program recognizes innovation across the hearing industry. Since 2020, it has also contributed more than $40,000 to hearing-related charities.

Cearvol Liberte: Zero-Fatigue, Stigma-Free Open-Ear Freedom

Designed for mild-to-moderate hearing loss, Cearvol Liberte features an ultra-lightweight, open-ear design that reduces ear-canal occlusion and improves wearing comfort. Its proprietary two-microphone array and real-time AI voice isolation help reduce background noise and enhance speech clarity. Dual-device Bluetooth streaming and app-based customization provide additional convenience for everyday use.





Cearvol Wave: Shattering Complexity with Smart Touchscreen Innovation

Cearvol Wave combines advanced hearing technology with intuitive controls. Its touchscreen charging case allows users to adjust volume and environmental presets without a smartphone. Powered by NeuroFlow AI 2.0, Wave delivers up to 40dB of gain. The case also functions as a remote microphone with a 10-meter range and includes a 3.5mm AUX-IN port for low-latency television audio streaming.

"This year's winners reflect the creativity and technical progress taking place across the industry, with innovations designed to address real-world needs," said Dr. Robert Traynor, member of the 2026 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards judging panel.





A Message from Cearvol's Leadership

"We are deeply honored to receive this double recognition," said Ken Zhu, CEO of Cearvol. "Winning for both Cearvol Wave and Cearvol Liberte validates our commitment to breaking down the traditional barriers of hearing care. By fusing advanced AI sound processing with lifestyle-first consumer design, we aim to make hearing technology more intuitive and accessible."

About Cearvol

Cearvol develops innovative hearing solutions integrating advanced signal processing, ergonomic design, and wearable intelligence. Guided by its philosophy, "Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living," Cearvol aims to make hearing technology more intuitive, accessible, and lifestyle-friendly.

For more information, visit https://www.cearvol.com/ .

About the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

The Hearing Technology Innovator Awards recognize technologies, products, and services advancing the hearing industry.

About HHTM

Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) provides hearing health news and insights for professionals, researchers, industry leaders, and individuals with hearing loss. It also produces the This Week in Hearing podcast.





Media Contact

Contact person: Lens Watson

Email: cooperation@cearvol.com

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