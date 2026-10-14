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WKN: A42KPW | ISIN: LV0000113751 | Ticker-Symbol: S9S0
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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OSTEUROPA
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IPAS INDEXO AS Chart 1 Jahr
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IPAS INDEXO AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
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INDEXO: INDEXO completes share split and shares will henceforth trade under a new ISIN code

On 14 October 2026, INDEXO completed its 1:4 share split, and from that date, INDEXO shares are traded on Nasdaq Riga under the new ISIN code LV0000113751. As a result of the share split, the number of shares has increased from 10,601,531 to 42,406,124, while the nominal value per share has been reduced from EUR 1.00 to EUR 0.25. INDEXO's share capital remains unchanged at EUR 10,601,531. The trading code of INDEXO shares, IDX1R, remains unchanged.

Settlement of the share split was completed on 14 October 2026. For each INDEXO share held at the end of 13 October 2026, the record date, shareholders received four shares. The existing shares were automatically replaced with the new shares in the securities settlement system maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE. No action is required from shareholders.

INDEXO shareholders approved the share split at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 1 October 2026. The share split does not affect shareholders' rights or each shareholder's proportional ownership in INDEXO's share capital. The share split was carried out to make INDEXO shares more accessible to retail investors, including in connection with the planned listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

About the INDEXO financial services group

INDEXO is a financial services group comprising pension management companies IPAS INDEXO, INDEXO Atklatais Pensiju Fonds AS, and INDEXO Asset Management IPAS, as well as INDEXO Bank AS?and DelfinGroup AS.?

The Group's pension companies manage EUR 1.7 billion for more than 162 thousand customers in Latvia. INDEXO Bank, a bank licensed by the European Central Bank, serves more than 70 thousand customers with deposits exceeding EUR 167 million and a loan portfolio before expected credit losses exceeding EUR 139 million. The Group reached profitability in the first quarter of 2026.

About the INDEXO financial services group

INDEXO is a financial services group comprising pension management companies IPAS INDEXO, INDEXO Atklatais Pensiju Fonds AS, and INDEXO Asset Management IPAS, as well as INDEXO Bank AS and DelfinGroup AS

The Group's pension companies manage EUR 1.7 billion for more than 162 thousand customers in Latvia. INDEXO Banka, a bank licensed by the European Central Bank, serves more than 69 thousand customers with deposits exceeding EUR 161 million and a loan portfolio exceeding EUR 134 million. The Group reached profitability in the first quarter of 2026.

More information: https://indexo.lv/en/

Contact information:
Ieva Bauma
INDEXO Head of Marketing and Communications
E: ieva.bauma@indexo.lv
P: +371 28 636 789
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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