Recent production programme for a North American camper OEM used drawing-based fitment checks to match existing installation cut-outs and avoid production-line changes.

Foshan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Foshan Gulfstone Leisure Technology Co., Ltd., operating as Gulfstone, reports that a recent 600-unit production run of its RV Tankless Gas Water Heater platform for a North American camper original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recorded zero dimensional rejects. The programme involved configuring the heaters to match the customer's existing installation cut-outs, mounting points and 12V electrical arrangement, allowing integration without changes to the customer's production line.

According to Gulfstone's production records, dimensional and cut-out inspections were conducted against the OEM's released drawings under the company's second quality-control gate, which uses ISO 2859 sampling procedures at an AQL 2.5 acceptance level. No lots were rejected for dimensional non-conformance during the programme. The company reports that the result addressed fitment issues previously experienced with other suppliers, which had led to end-of-line failures and production-line adjustments.

Before the main production lots began, Gulfstone aligned the heater configuration with the customer's approved drawings. Inspection points included recess and cut-out dimensions, mounting points, door panels, trim rings, threads and related interfaces.

The programme used Gulfstone's four-gate quality-control process. Incoming materials are checked against specified requirements at the first gate, with an AQL 1.0 acceptance level. The second gate covers sub-assembly and dimensional checks under ISO 2859 at AQL 2.5. A hold point prevents the lot from advancing until the applicable inspection requirements have been addressed.

The third gate covers combustion and gas-safety testing, which Gulfstone says is performed on 100% of units under its stated EN 26 and CSA 4.3 testing procedures. The final gate covers export packaging and drop testing, including a 1-metre drop test under the company's stated ISTA-based process.

Gulfstone reports that the programme's dimensional results helped the OEM avoid production-line changes and reduce rework associated with fitment discrepancies. The company says the approved dimensional references are used to maintain consistency across subsequent production lots.

RV Water Heater Specifications

The production programme used Gulfstone's RV Tankless Gas Water Heater platform, with configurations across its Eco, Plus and Pro Max builds. The stated specifications include a rated load of 65,000 BTU, rated flow of 10 litres per minute, propane fuel, DC 12V power, temperature settings from 95°F to 124°F and a maximum operating pressure of 100 PSI.

The units were configured for drop-in or replacement applications to match the customer's existing recess cut-outs and electrical arrangement. Gulfstone says this drawing-based approach is intended to address fitment requirements before bulk production begins.

The company operates 24 automatic detection platforms and reports documented inspection capacity of 800 units per shift. It also permits third-party inspection by organisations such as SGS and TÜV, as well as customer-appointed inspectors, at applicable quality-control stages.

Production Documentation and Compliance

Gulfstone maintains production and quality-control records against applicable batches and shifts. The company says redacted inspection summaries and relevant quality-control extracts are available to support review of the 600-unit programme.

For North American configurations, Gulfstone references CSA descriptive report 80234452, issued on July 15, 2025, under the standards listed in its certification documentation. Certification applicability depends on the specific tested model and configuration.

The company also maintains separate certification documentation for other destination markets, including Australia and New Zealand. Buyers can request relevant documentation for the configuration and market associated with their programme.

About Foshan Gulfstone Leisure Technology Co., Ltd.

Foshan Gulfstone Leisure Technology Co., Ltd., operating as Gulfstone, is a water heater manufacturer based in Shunde, Foshan, Guangdong, China. Founded in 1995, the company reports operating a 60,000-square-metre manufacturing facility with six automatic production lines.





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Its product portfolio includes portable water heaters and tankless gas water heaters for recreational vehicles, camping and outdoor applications. Gulfstone provides OEM, ODM and private-label manufacturing services for business customers.

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