SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH") Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 14 October 2026

PRESS RELEASE

IRH and ZCCM-IH reaffirm partnership to grow Mopani and deliver lasting benefits for Zambians

Following constructive discussions, IRH and ZCCM-IH remain aligned on the long-term development of Mopani Copper Mines and its contribution to Zambia's copper ambitions

IRH reaffirms its USD 1.1 billion commitment to support Mopani's development and ambition to reach 300,000 tonnes of finished copper production annually by 2029

The jobs, safety and welfare of Mopani's workforce, more than 99% of whom are Zambian, remain a shared priority

Mopani's growth supports Zambia's national goal of 3 million metric tonnes of copper production a year

Beyond Mopani, IRH and ZCCM-IH are working on new opportunities in exploration and wider mining operations, reinforcing a shared commitment to growing Zambia's mineral output.

Abu Dhabi, UAE and Lusaka, Zambia - 14 October, 2026. International Resources Holding (IRH), the Abu Dhabi-based natural resources investment platform, and ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH), Zambia's mining and energy investment holding company, have reaffirmed their long-term partnership and shared ambition to advance the development of Mopani Copper Mines Plc (Mopani), strengthen its operational performance and deliver lasting benefits for its employees, host communities and Zambia's wider economy.

Following constructive discussions, both shareholders reaffirmed their alignment on the priorities ahead and their commitment to working together through the established governance framework to support Mopani's next phase of growth. This partnership is backed by IRH's existing USD 1.1 billion investment commitment towards the company's operational and development requirements, including equity, shareholder funding and additional operational support.

Since IRH became Mopani's majority shareholder in 2024, the company has made steady progress in rebuilding its operations. Contained copper production increased by 63% between 2023 and 2025, and Mopani continues to target 300,000 tonnes of finished copper a year by 2029. IRH holds a 51% shareholding in Mopani, with ZCCM-IH holding the remaining 49%.

Putting Mopani's people first

Mopani's employees are at the heart of its future. More than 99% of the company's workforce is Zambian, and many families in Kitwe, Mufulira and across the Copperbelt depend on Mopani for their livelihoods. Both shareholders are committed to safeguarding jobs, maintaining high standards of health and safety, and continuing to invest in skills and training so that Zambians can build long and rewarding careers in the industry.

Supporting communities and local business

Beyond the mine, Mopani continues to invest in the communities in which it operates, supporting healthcare, agriculture, skills development and local enterprise initiatives that are creating broader opportunities for Zambians. Its growth is also driving economic activity across the country: to date, Mopani has spent more than USD 685 million with over 1,300 Zambian companies across its supply chain.

Both shareholders reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and constructive engagement as they work towards their shared objectives for Mopani and Zambia's ambition to increase national copper production to 3 million tonnes a year. Their partnership continues to be guided by a shared focus on operational progress, long-term investment and the sustainable development of Zambia's mining sector.

Beyond Mopani, IRH and ZCCM-IH are also exploring new opportunities for collaboration in mineral exploration and wider mining operations, with the aim of supporting increased mineral production, attracting investment and unlocking further growth opportunities across Zambia's mining industry.

Ali Rashed Alrashdi, Chief Executive Officer of International Resources Holding, said: "Our investment in Mopani is a long-term commitment to the business and to Zambia. We value the open and constructive dialogue with ZCCM-IH and the engagement of Zambia's leadership. We have a strong partnership with ZCCM-IH and share the same ambition for Mopani: to build a stronger, more productive operation that can play an increasingly important role in Zambia's copper industry."

Phesto N. Musonda, Board Chairperson of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc, said: "Mopani is more than a mine. For generations, it has sustained jobs, skills and livelihoods in Kitwe, Mufulira and across the Copperbelt. ZCCM-IH and IRH share a long-term commitment to its success, and we will keep working constructively with IRH, through our joint governance framework, to build a stronger, more productive operation. Our focus is timely delivery that brings higher production, secure jobs, more opportunities for Zambian suppliers and real improvements in surrounding communities, creating lasting value for our shareholders and the Zambian people."

The reaffirmed partnership follows recent engagements between IRH, ZCCM-IH and the Zambian leadership, including a meeting in Abu Dhabi between IRH CEO Ali Rashed Alrashdi and His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, at which Mopani's development and Zambia's broader copper ambitions were discussed.

IRH and ZCCM-IH remain committed to working together to support Mopani's continued development, the welfare of its employees and communities, and Zambia's position as a major global copper producer.

- ENDS -

About International Resources Holding (IRH)

International Resources Holding (IRH), a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is a global mine-to-market platform that strategically invests in minerals critical to energy transition and technological advancement. IRH's integrated model spans upstream exploration, midstream processing, and downstream distribution, with a focus on minerals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite, rare earth metals, tin, tantalum, and tungsten. IRH emphasizes sustainable and responsible resource development and actively partners with communities and governments worldwide to create long-term value and support economic development.

https://www.irh.ae/

Contact: irh@kekstcnc.com

About ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH)

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) is Zambia's mining and energy investment holding company and a strategic anchor of the country's mineral and energy wealth. Majority-owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), ZCCM-IH holds interests across copper, gold, power and other strategic sectors, including Mopani Copper Mines, Kansanshi Mining, Copperbelt Energy Corporation and Maamba Energy.

The Company is listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Euronext Access Paris.

https://www.zccm-ih.com.zm/

Contact: loisa.mabtha@zccm-ih.com.zm

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 14 October 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 14 October 2026

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