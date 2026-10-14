The Wuhan-based manufacturer has expanded its online catalogue across industrial, safety and service apparel categories to help B2B buyers explore product designs and customization options.

Wuhan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Hubei Veelianpro Workwear Co., Ltd., operating as Veelianpro, has expanded its online product reference library to more than 1,000 styles over the past two to three months. The expanded catalogue covers workwear categories ranging from industrial uniforms and high-visibility garments to flame-resistant apparel, cold-weather clothing, medical garments and food-service uniforms.

Based in Wuhan, China, Veelianpro provides custom workwear manufacturing for business buyers through original equipment manufacturing (OEM Workwear Manufacturer), original design manufacturing (ODM) and private-label programmes. The expanded online library gives buyers a broader range of product references to review when planning new collections, assessing garment construction options and preparing specifications for custom orders.

The online library includes work shirts, polo shirts, jackets, trousers, coveralls, high-visibility apparel, flame-resistant and arc-related workwear options, chemical-resistant garments, cold-weather clothing, medical and cleanroom apparel, and food-service uniforms.

The references help buyers explore garment designs, pocket configurations, reinforcement options and material choices before submitting a technical pack or sample request. Available materials include poly-cotton twill, ripstop, softshell and fleece-backed fabrics, alongside high-visibility and flame-resistant options selected according to product requirements.

The expansion builds on Veelianpro's existing product development and sampling process, which covers feasibility reviews, material and trim selection, pattern development, sample preparation and customer approval before bulk production. The company also continues to refine its pattern development, size grading and sampling workflows to support custom specifications.

Manufacturing and Customization Capabilities

Veelianpro reports a workforce of more than 300 skilled workers, supported by sewing lines and sampling capabilities at its Wuhan facility. Its manufacturing services include material sourcing, garment construction, embroidery, reflective tape placement and other branding options according to customer specifications.

Construction options include reinforced stress points, triple-stitched seams, reinforced knees, articulated elbows, gussets and task-specific pockets. These features can be incorporated according to the intended work environment and the buyer's technical requirements.

The company's stated minimum order quantity starts at 100 pieces per style and colour, subject to fabric and construction requirements. Estimated production timelines are 25-35 days for orders of 300-999 pieces and 30-45 days for orders of 1,000 pieces or more. Smaller orders may have shorter timelines depending on material availability and production complexity.

Quality Control and Buyer Verification

Veelianpro's manufacturing workflow includes material checks, sample approval, in-process inspections, final inspection and export packing. The company also describes wash testing for shrinkage, colourfastness and seam integrity, with approved samples retained as references for subsequent production orders.

Its manufacturing information references quality management, social compliance and textile safety frameworks, including ISO 9001, BSCI, Sedex/SMETA and OEKO-TEX Standard 100. These frameworks address different aspects of manufacturing operations and textile production; their applicability depends on the relevant certification, audit or product documentation.

In early October 2026, international buyers visited Veelianpro's Wuhan facility to review fabric quality, stitching, reinforced construction and finished garments. The visit was documented in a factory video titled "Behind the Seams: Global Clients Inspecting Workwear Quality at Veelianpro Factory."





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The company presents factory inspections and sample verification as part of its approach to helping buyers assess garment specifications before approving bulk production.

"Our focus has always been on turning a clear brief into garments that perform on the job and remain consistent across reorders," said Peter Zhang, Founder of Hubei Veelianpro Workwear Co., Ltd. "When clients can inspect the factory, approve samples against documented points and rely on the same reference for future production, the partnership becomes straightforward for both sides."

About Hubei Veelianpro Workwear Co., Ltd.

Hubei Veelianpro Workwear Co., Ltd., operating as Veelianpro, is a workwear manufacturer based in Dongxihu District, Wuhan, China. The company reports an operating background dating to 2012 and provides custom, OEM, ODM, private-label and wholesale apparel manufacturing services for business customers.

Address: Building 9, Guoli Huatong Industrial Park, Xincheng 11th Road, Jinghe Subdistrict, Dongxihu District, Wuhan, China.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Veelianpro

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61595330814810

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veelianpro/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318584