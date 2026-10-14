Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) (www.vortexmetals.ca) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Thibault White, President, Vortex Metals, participated in CM's Equity's investment Conference and presented the investment opportunity to invitation only attendees. CM-Equity AG is a Family Office based in Munich. It was established in 2002 and is focused on Investing in the Combination of People and Mega-Trends. CM-Equity AG hosts investment conferences for global investor base, providing platforms to showcase significant investment trends and opportunities.

The 26th Munich Equity Investment Conference provided an excellent opportunity for Mr. White to represent Vortex Metals Inc. and engage with the European investment community. During the event, Thibault White presented the company's exploration projects, strategic priorities and growth potential to an audience of family offices, high-net-worth individuals and private investors.

The discussions focused on three key areas: exploration strategy, financing plans and the anticipated timeline for advancing the company's projects. Beyond the presentation, the forum offered valuable opportunities to strengthen existing relationships, establish new connections and explore potential financing partnerships.

The Company also announced that it has granted 500,000 stock options under the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan") options to an officer of the company. Each Option is exercisable into one (1) Common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options vest quarterly over a 12-month period from the date of grant, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the Plan, the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318790