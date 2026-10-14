South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) announced today that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 01:30 PM PT. Moishe Gubin (Chairman & CEO) will represent the company.

"Strawberry Fields REIT is excited to be returning to the LD Micro Main Event. We've had great success meeting investors at past events whom we are excited to reconnect with. We also look forward to finding new investors that we can share the Company's story with and work on growing a long-term relationship."

-Moishe Gubin (Chairman & CEO), Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Presentation Deails

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 01:30 PM

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 145 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 145 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, three hospitals, and a medical office building.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com