Eskay Mining Corp. Announces Successful Completion of Its 2026 Drilling and Geological Mapping Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) announces the successful completion of its 2026 exploration program on its Corey-Eskay property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Between the start of drilling on the 20th of July and demobilisation of the drill on the 16th of September the company drilled ten diamond holes for a total of 4,344 meters in the C-10, Vermillion, TM, Big Red and Sultan target areas, conducted 45 days of geological mapping within those areas, and analysed 553 core samples in its uncertified PortablePPB laboratory in Stewart.

Table 1 lists details of the diamond holes drilled, and Figure 1 shows the locations of the holes, all at the southern end of the property.

All diamond core was cut at Eskay's core processing facility in Stewart yielding a total of 1,509 samples, 553 of which were analysed in Stewart, with the balance going to the ALS certified laboratory in Vancouver. Depending on the analytical results reported in Stewart, certain samples were sent for repeat analysis by ALS. For most of the drilling program, the Company sent every second sample from drill core for analysis by ALS.

Geological mapping included the collection of 159 surface rock samples and 346 georeferenced photographs. All surface rock samples have been sent to ALS for analysis.

Eskay will report on the results of its drilling and surface mapping once certified assays, expected over the next few months, are received from ALS.

Table 1: List of Eskay Mining Corp. diamond drillholes completed in 2026.

Figure 1: Location of Eskay Mining Corp's 2026 drill holes and surface samples.

Mac Balkam, President and CEO comments: "I am very pleased the Eskay team completed our plan as set out in the spring to extensively drill at Vermillion and provide surface exploration and mapping throughout the target area. We were also able to initiate drilling and mapping at the 2025 Sultan discovery. 2026 has seen us open the book on the very exciting southern part of the massive Eskay property."

Qualified Person

Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4605

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eskay-mining-corp.-announces-successful-completion-of-its-2026-drilling-and-geolo-1236607