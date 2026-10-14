The Best Facelift in Jacksonville is done by Dr. Caplin

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Patients looking for a facelift in Jacksonville often evaluate a surgeon's credentials, facial surgery experience, and approach to natural-looking results before choosing a provider. Dr. Courtney Caplin, a triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates Jacksonville (CSA JAX), offers one of the best facelift procedures with an individualized approach considering each patient's facial anatomy, degree of skin laxity, and aesthetic goals.

What Makes Dr. Caplin Different From Other Facelift Surgeons?

Dr. Caplin is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Only a small number of surgeons in the United States hold all three certifications, and she is among the few women in the country to do so.

Dr. Caplin's maxillofacial training with facial cosmetic certification gives her a working knowledge of the underlying bone, muscle, and soft tissue of the face that most facelift surgeons do not acquire in a single training track.

Dr. Caplin also brings a distinctive perspective to facelift surgery as a female cosmetic surgeon with specialized training in facial cosmetic surgery. Patients considering facial rejuvenation may value having a surgeon who understands their concerns about maintaining natural facial features while addressing visible signs of aging. Open discussions about facial balance, skin laxity, and desired results help establish realistic expectations and guide a treatment plan tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals.

A Comprehensive Approach to Facial Rejuvenation

At CSA JAX, facelift surgery can be discussed in the context of a patient's broader facial rejuvenation goals. Dr. Caplin's background in facial cosmetic surgery and maxillofacial reconstruction provides a foundation for evaluating facial structure alongside visible signs of aging. During consultation, patients can discuss their primary concerns and whether additional facial procedures may be appropriate to address them. Recommendations depend on individual anatomy, treatment goals, and surgical suitability.

How Does Dr. Caplin Perform a Facelift?

During a facelift surgery, Dr. Caplin plans facelift surgery around the patient's facial anatomy, skin laxity, and desired outcome. Incisions are placed near the ears and within natural skin folds, where they may be less noticeable after healing. She addresses the skin and underlying tissue to improve definition along the jawline and lower face, rather than relying on skin tightening alone. The specific surgical approach depends on the patient's anatomy and treatment goals.

The procedure takes approximately two and a half hours and is performed under IV sedation or general anesthesia. Downtime is typically two to four days, significantly shorter than a traditional facelift.

Why Experience Matters in Facelift Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates has recorded more than 27,000 successful procedures across its Jacksonville and Oklahoma City locations. Dr. Caplin, who was born in Jacksonville, established the Jacksonville office in 2021 and has since built one of the busiest cosmetic surgery practices in the city.

Her role in the specialty extends well beyond the operating room. She serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Oklahoma, chairs the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Committee, and reviews manuscripts for the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. In those positions, she helps train and evaluate the next generation of facial cosmetic surgeons.

She has also lectured on facial rejuvenation and surgical innovation nationally and internationally.

National Recognition and Humanitarian Work

Dr. Caplin has been featured on TLC's "Botched Bariatrics" for her work in complex body contouring and reconstructive surgery following massive weight loss. She has also completed humanitarian surgical missions across Central and South America, providing cleft lip, cleft palate, and craniofacial reconstruction. That reconstructive background informs her approach to facial anatomy in cosmetic cases and distinguishes her from surgeons whose training is limited to elective procedures.

Why Dr. Caplin Is the Best Choice for a Facelift in Jacksonville

The question of who performs the best facelift in Jacksonville comes down to training, technique, and track record. Dr. Caplin is one of the few surgeons in the country who combines her education with triple board certification and formal training in both facial skeleton reconstruction and facial cosmetic surgery.

For patients in Jacksonville comparing facelift surgeons, that combination is not available anywhere else in the city. It is the reason Dr. Caplin stands as one of the best surgeons performing facelifts for patients living in Jacksonville and nearby areas.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates Jacksonville

Phone: 904-648-6400

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-jacksonville

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-facelift-in-jacksonville-1236618