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WKN: A3E29M | ISIN: CA64550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.10.26 | 21:59
1,460 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Upcoming Industry Events and Investment Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR), an advanced aerospace company developing one of the first hybrid-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following upcoming events:

Event: eVTOL Insights Conference Europe

Date: October 14-16, 2026

Location: Toulouse, France

Event Link: https://evtolinsights.com/event/evtol-insights-europe-conference-2026-toulouse-france/

Management will be available for informal discussions.

Event: Best Defence Conference

Date: October 20-21, 2026

Location: London, ON

Event Link: https://bestdefence.co/

Management will give a presentation as part of the event's Technology Showcase and will be available for informal discussions throughout the conference.

Event: Canadian Aerospace Summit 2026

Date: October 27-28, 2026

Location: Ottawa, ON

Event Link: https://aiac.ca/events/canadian-aerospace-summit-2026/

Management will be available for informal discussions throughout the event.

Event: Planet Microcap

Date: October 27-29, 2026

Location: Toronto, ON

Event Link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_136811/conference_home.html

Management will give a presentation on October 28th at 2:00 p.m. and will be available for 1x1 meetings.

Event: DAIR to Innovate 2026

Date: October 29, 2026

Location: Toronto, ON

Event Link: https://www.dairhub.com/dair-to-innovate-2026/

Management will participate in a panel discussion and will be exhibiting its Cavorite X7 aircraft model as part of the event's Tech Showcase. Members of the Horizon Aircraft team will be available for discussions throughout the day.

Event: Helicopter Association of Canada Annual Conference

Date: November 3-5, 2026

Location: Victoria, B.C.

Event Link: https://h-a-c.ca/2026-conference/

Management will be available for informal discussions throughout the conference.

Event: The eVTOL Show

Date: November 17, 2026

Location: San Jose, CA

Event Link: https://www.evtolshowusa.com/

Management will give a keynote presentation and will be available for informal discussions throughout the conference.

Event: Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference

Date: December 10, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Event Link: https://www.stonex.com/en-us/events/?page=3

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace company developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional aircraft operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP).

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@horizonaircraft
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

Information on Horizon Aircraft's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-upcoming-industry-events-and-invest-1236647

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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