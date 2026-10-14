Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has acknowledged the Company's Notice of Intent covering the construction of access roads and eight drill pads, as well as proposed drill activities at the Gator South and GSX targets on the Company's Gator Property in Pershing County, Nevada.

Maverick's planned drill program may proceed following the posting of the required financial reclamation bond and confirmation of bond acceptance by the BLM.

"BLM acknowledgment of our Notice of Intent represents another important step toward drilling Gator. Our initial drill program is being designed to test the Gator South and GSX targets, where surface geology, alteration and geochemistry indicate the potential for a distal disseminated gold system at depth," stated Ian Foreman, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Maverick Gold and Silver. "With drilling recently completed at Silver Vista and Gator now advancing toward drilling, we continue to execute on our objective of drill-testing all three of Maverick's properties within a 12-month period. To that end, we are also advancing Jericho toward a drill program over the coming months."

"We are very keen to get our next phase of work underway at Gator, especially given the recent news of SSR Mining's acquisition of Roxmore Resources. This transaction in the Battle Mountain district represents a significant development for Maverick as the Converse deposit is hosted in the same favourably altered rock formation that outcrops at Gator," stated Glen Watson, President and CEO of Maverick Gold and Silver.

About the Gator Property

The Gator Property is located approximately 56 kilometres (35 miles) south-southwest of Battle Mountain, a well-established mining hub in north-central Nevada. The property consists of 160 mining claims covering approximately 3,306 acres, or 13.4 square kilometres, and is located on U.S. federal land administered by the BLM. The property has excellent year-round access via all-weather county roads.

The Gator Property is located approximately 36 kilometres southwest of the producing Phoenix gold-silver mine, which hosts 3.2 million ounces of proven and probable reserves (180 million tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold) and 7.2 million ounces of measured and indicated resources (490 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t gold)1, and is currently operated by Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Newmont Corporation and Barrick Mining Corporation.

Gator is also located approximately 19 kilometres west-southwest of the past-producing Cove-McCoy mine, which historically produced and hosted approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold and 108 million ounces of silver2 and is now owned by i-80 Gold Corp.

The Gator Property is underlain by prospective lithologies similar to those that host and occur proximal to several significant mineral deposits and past-producing mines in the region.

Detailed geological mapping and geochemical analysis at Gator have outlined a distal-disseminated style epithermal gold-silver mineral system extending along an approximately seven-kilometre north-south structural corridor.

Within this corridor, Maverick has identified two priority drill targets:

Gator South, located in the central portion of the property; and

GSX, located within the southern extension of the property.

The planned drill program is designed to test beneath extensive surface alteration and geochemical anomalies identified at both Gator South and GSX for a potentially concealed precious metals-bearing hydrothermal system.

The Gator South target occupies a graben, or down-dropped structural block, within the broader north-south structural trend. This geological setting is considered prospective for gold-silver mineralization and is comparable to geological environments associated with mineralized systems and past-producing mines elsewhere in the region.

At the GSX target, strongly silicified sediments of the Havallah Formation host anomalous gold, mercury and arsenic values across an area measuring approximately 400 by 700 metres. The Company interprets this alteration as potentially representing the upper-level expression of a precious metals-bearing hydrothermal system controlled by fault and fracture networks at depth.

The Company's proposed drill program is intended to test these geological, structural and geochemical targets at depth and further evaluate the potential for significant gold-silver mineralization at Gator.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Tullar C.P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a certified independent professional geoscientist who is a "Qualified Person", as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information regarding the Gator Property contained in this news release.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company is focused on Nevada and British Columbia, mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

###

1 Source: Barrick Gold - Nevada Site Visit - February 2026

2 Source: Johnston, M.K., Thompson, T.B., Emmons, D.L. and Jones, K. (2008). Geology of the Cove Mine, Lander County, Nevada, and a Genetic Model for the McCoy-Cove Hydrothermal System. Economic Geology, Vol. 103, No. 4, pp. 759-782;

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318841