Encino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) today announced that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

NETSOL is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 9:30 AM PT. Sardar Abubakr (Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc.) and Omar Ghauri (Director and Chief Operating Officer of NETSOL Technologies Limited) will represent the company.

The company will present an overview of its fiscal 2026 results and its outlook for fiscal 2027, including the continued rollout of its Transcend Platform across asset finance, leasing and digital automotive retail.

Fiscal 2026 was a record year for NETSOL and the company's representatives at the conference are looking forward to sharing their progress and priorities for the year ahead with the LD Micro investor community.

Presentation Details

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for asset finance, leasing and digital automotive retail, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, dealerships, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1997, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its customers, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

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