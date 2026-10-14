EQS-News: Sauce
/ Key word(s): Financial
Partnership Combines Grubhub's Nationwide Delivery Network With Sauce's High-converting Direct Ordering Platform, Helping Restaurants Drive More Profitable Customer Relationships
Key Takeaways
NEW YORK, NY - October 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Sauce, a leading first-party ordering, delivery and retention platform for restaurants, today announced a strategic partnership with Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace. Through the partnership, Sauce will become a direct ordering and delivery partner available to Grubhub merchants, enabling restaurants to support direct sales while leveraging Grubhub's nationwide delivery network for fulfillment.
Together, Sauce and Grubhub will provide restaurants with a seamless solution that pairs Sauce's high-converting direct ordering platform with Grubhub's nationwide fulfillment network. This partnership enables merchants to drive direct orders and retain ownership of customer relationships, all while leveraging Grubhub's reliable delivery infrastructure.
The partnership comes as restaurants increasingly seek ways to build stronger direct channels while maintaining reliable delivery operations. Through this joint offering, Sauce powers the customer-facing ordering and data tools, while Grubhub connects merchants with drivers for reliable last-mile delivery fulfillment.
"Restaurants deserve online order and delivery technology that grows their business, strengthens connections with their customers, and delivers a best-in-class ordering experience," said Li-ran Navon, CEO and Co-Founder of Sauce. "We're excited to partner with Grubhub to give restaurant operators a powerful direct ordering solution backed by one of the most trusted delivery networks in the industry. Together, we're making it easier for restaurants to support direct sales while building lasting customer loyalty."
Through the partnership, eligible restaurants will gain access to:
"We're excited to partner with Sauce to bring together direct ordering technology and delivery capabilities in a seamless experience for restaurants," said Rachel Winkelman, Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships at Grubhub. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping restaurants support their business and better serve their customers. By combining Sauce's direct ordering technology with Grubhub's nationwide delivery network, we're providing merchants with an end-to-end solution that helps drive sales, streamline operations, and deliver a great customer experience."
For more information, visit www.getsauce.com.
About Sauce
Sauce is a first-party restaurant AI, delivery, ordering and retention platform that enables successful independent restaurants and chains to own their online presence, online orders and delivery commission-free. Sauce provides a cost-effective, end-to-end AI & delivery solution that maximizes restaurant profitability and customer loyalty. Sauce operates throughout the U.S. from New York and Florida, as well as other major markets, and is helping restaurants take back control of their brand, data, and revenue.
About Grubhub
Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants, and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.
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View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Sauce
14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sauce
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2415778
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415778 14.10.2026 CET/CEST