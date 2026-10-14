EQS-News: Sauce / Key word(s): Financial

Sauce Partners With Grubhub on Direct Ordering and Delivery



14.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Partnership Combines Grubhub's Nationwide Delivery Network With Sauce's High-converting Direct Ordering Platform, Helping Restaurants Drive More Profitable Customer Relationships Key Takeaways Sauce and Grubhub have partnered to provide restaurants with an end-to-end direct ordering solution powered by Sauce's ordering platform and Grubhub's delivery network.

Restaurants can seamlessly dispatch direct orders through Grubhub's nationwide delivery and support infrastructure.

Restaurants can support direct sales while maintaining control of their brand, customer relationships, and marketing through Sauce's platform and AI-powered tools. NEW YORK, NY - October 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sauce , a leading first-party ordering, delivery and retention platform for restaurants, today announced a strategic partnership with Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace. Through the partnership, Sauce will become a direct ordering and delivery partner available to Grubhub merchants, enabling restaurants to support direct sales while leveraging Grubhub's nationwide delivery network for fulfillment. Together, Sauce and Grubhub will provide restaurants with a seamless solution that pairs Sauce's high-converting direct ordering platform with Grubhub's nationwide fulfillment network. This partnership enables merchants to drive direct orders and retain ownership of customer relationships, all while leveraging Grubhub's reliable delivery infrastructure. The partnership comes as restaurants increasingly seek ways to build stronger direct channels while maintaining reliable delivery operations. Through this joint offering, Sauce powers the customer-facing ordering and data tools, while Grubhub connects merchants with drivers for reliable last-mile delivery fulfillment. "Restaurants deserve online order and delivery technology that grows their business, strengthens connections with their customers, and delivers a best-in-class ordering experience," said Li-ran Navon, CEO and Co-Founder of Sauce. "We're excited to partner with Grubhub to give restaurant operators a powerful direct ordering solution backed by one of the most trusted delivery networks in the industry. Together, we're making it easier for restaurants to support direct sales while building lasting customer loyalty." Through the partnership, eligible restaurants will gain access to: Sauce's high-converting branded online ordering platform

Direct ordering websites optimized for mobile and SEO

Integrated loyalty, marketing and AI-powered customer engagement tools

Ownership of customer data and relationships

Seamless delivery fulfillment powered by Grubhub's nationwide logistics network

Exclusive promotional opportunities and onboarding incentives "We're excited to partner with Sauce to bring together direct ordering technology and delivery capabilities in a seamless experience for restaurants," said Rachel Winkelman, Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships at Grubhub. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping restaurants support their business and better serve their customers. By combining Sauce's direct ordering technology with Grubhub's nationwide delivery network, we're providing merchants with an end-to-end solution that helps drive sales, streamline operations, and deliver a great customer experience." For more information, visit www.getsauce.com . About Sauce Sauce is a first-party restaurant AI, delivery, ordering and retention platform that enables successful independent restaurants and chains to own their online presence, online orders and delivery commission-free. Sauce provides a cost-effective, end-to-end AI & delivery solution that maximizes restaurant profitability and customer loyalty. Sauce operates throughout the U.S. from New York and Florida, as well as other major markets, and is helping restaurants take back control of their brand, data, and revenue. About Grubhub Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants, and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities. Contact:

Kyle Porter

sauce@virgo-pr.com



View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Sauce





14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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