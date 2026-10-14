Crosspoint Capital leads new oversubscribed $50M Series B round with participation from existing investors bringing total funding to $76M

Harmonic Security, the workforce AI security platform, today announced a $50 million Series B round led by Crosspoint Capital Partners with participation from existing investors. The round brings Harmonic Security's total funding to $76 million and will help accelerate the company's growth.

Harmonic protects and enables AI use for millions of employees at more than 100 companies, including some of the largest enterprises in the world, and signed new distribution partnerships with Climb and Distology. Harmonic has grown to more than 90 people across the United States and the United Kingdom and will use the new capital to expand engineering and go-to-market on both sides of the Atlantic.

Harmonic is the only platform that classifies every AI task, discovers why it is used, and then controls it in real time. Over the past 12 months, Harmonic extended beyond browser-based AI monitoring to cover desktop AI tools and agentic workflows in a single platform. That coverage helps close the gap where personal-account use, sensitive data exposure, and other risks tend to start.

Harmonic's core strength, however, lies in its context into each AI interaction. With the Harmonic platform, customers can categorize every task, understand emerging use cases, and apply low-friction controls to employees.

"Every board I talk to is asking two questions: how do we reduce the risk of AI use, and are we getting value? Most vendors struggle to answer the first, yet we address both," said Alastair Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Harmonic Security. "From the very start, we doubled-down on our custom small language models, which means we can benefit from a unique insight into enterprise AI use."

That understanding comes from small language models that read each interaction in context, in milliseconds; enough to tell a developer referencing a schema apart from someone pasting live credentials. The same engine powers Harmonic's Usage Intelligence layer, which shows leaders which AI use cases are creating value, which employees have found a faster way to work, and where to invest next instead of where to clamp down.

Harmonic's reach also grew through the ecosystems enterprises already run on. It is named among the ecosystem integrations for Cisco Cloud Control's new Agent Builder, announced at Cisco Live, connecting through Model Context Protocol. Separately, Harmonic built an integration with Claude's Compliance API, giving security teams visibility into Claude Platform activity logs, and into conversation content for organizations on Claude Enterprise, across Anthropic-hosted deployments.

"Security has too often slowed the adoption of new technology. As organizations embrace AI, they shouldn't have to choose between moving quickly and maintaining control. Harmonic gives leaders the visibility and confidence to accelerate adoption, while empowering employees to use the tools that make them more productive, all with the right guardrails in place. We're proud to partner with Alastair and the Harmonic team," said Zach Sivertson, Managing Director, Crosspoint Capital Partners.

"We've got some real momentum, and I know we're just getting started. This round means we get to build that out faster and continue rapidly responding to the AI landscape shifts," Paterson said.

About Harmonic Security

Harmonic Security helps every organization control, enable, and understand AI wherever their workforce runs it. Its small language models classify sensitive data by context, not pattern, giving business and security leaders the confidence to say yes to AI use instead of shutting it down. Learn more at harmonic.security.

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Contacts:

Press contact: david@harmonic.security