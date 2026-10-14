EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Genesis Holdings' Travaleo to Participate in Monterrey Branded Luxury Real Estate Events



14.10.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Management to Introduce Travaleo's Real Estate Platform During Private Events Organized by Miami Real Investment on October 13-14 MIAMI, FL - October 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GNIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") today announced that representatives of its wholly owned subsidiary, Travaleo, will participate in private real estate discussions organized by Miami Real Investment in Monterrey, Mexico, on October 13 and 14, 2026. Travaleo Co-CEOs Hans Baumgartner and Oscar Brito will travel to Monterrey for Miami Real Investment's Monterrey Private Series, which will feature EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, and conversations concerning branded luxury residential real estate. During the visit, management plans to exchange perspectives with real estate professionals and local business contacts on branded residential development, property evaluation and the expectations of international property buyers. "Relationships in real estate are built over time through experience, trust and consistent work," said Hans Baumgartner, Co-CEO of Travaleo. "Our work at Miami Real Investment has given us firsthand experience with Miami's branded residential sector. We look forward to sharing those perspectives and hearing from our contacts in Monterrey." The visit reflects Travaleo management's focus on developing industry relationships and understanding the factors that distinguish branded residential properties, including location, design, developer execution, services and the resident experience. "We have put considerable effort into developing Travaleo, and we welcome the opportunity to introduce the business through these conversations," said Oscar Brito, CEO of Genesis Holdings and Co-CEO of Travaleo. "Monterrey provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships, listen to local perspectives and discuss the practical foundations of branded luxury real estate." Management's visit is scheduled for October 13-15, with private events on October 13 and 14. Attendance is by invitation. About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. https://www.travaleo.com/

X: @Travaleo_ About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including statements concerning planned travel, event participation, business development and future activities, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, availability and cost of capital, retention of management and key employees, execution of growth initiatives, changes to planned events and other risks discussed in the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Genesis Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. Contact

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News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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