DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. Oktober (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 01:50 JP/Auftragseingang Maschinenbau August Kernrate PROGNOSE: +3,1% gg Vm zuvor: -3,7% gg Vm *** 04:45 TH/EZB-Bankenaufsichtschefin Buch, Teilnahme an Panel bei Bloomberg Global Policy Series 2026 *** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 3Q 07:00 CH/Docmorris AG, Trading Update 3Q 07:00 SE/Ericsson - Telefon AB LM Ericsson, Ergebnis 3Q 07:30 TW/Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, Ergebnis 3Q *** 08:00 GB/BIP August PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+1,6% gg Vj zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,6% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz August PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: -21,0 Mrd GBP *** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion August PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm/k.A. gg Vj zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,6% gg Vj 10:30 TH/IWF-Chefin Georgieva, Diskussion mit Eurogruppen-Chef Pierrakakis und dem argentinischen Wirtschaftsminister Caputo *** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion August Eurozone PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/k.A. gg Vj zuvor: -0,1% gg Vm/0,0% gg Vj *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz September PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm zuvor: +1,4% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise September PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie) PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index Oktober PROGNOSE: 32,0 zuvor: 37,8 *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Oktober PROGNOSE: 10,3 zuvor: 7,6 *** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche) PROGNOSE: 200.000 zuvor: 197.000 *** 18:00 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information Administration (EIA) 22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 3Q *** 22:30 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Veranstaltung des Women's Trading Network" *** - BE/EU-Gipfel ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mgo/hab

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)

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