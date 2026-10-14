Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. Delivers Third Quarter Canton Network Ecosystem Update

Report Examines Governance Milestones and Continued Institutional Adoption

Company to Host Publicly Available Webinar on October 21

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNTN) ("Canton Strategic Holdings" or the "Company") the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, today announced the release of its ecosystem report for the third quarter of 2026. The Company will discuss the report during a live webinar on October 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

With a review of institutional participation, asset issuance, and governance updates, the report lays out the most significant milestones of the third quarter, including the addition of six new Super Validators (a16z crypto, London Stock Exchange Group, Marex, Paxos, Shinhan Asset Management, and TreasurySpring), completion of DTCC's pilot, with transactions involving more than 30 firms across collateral pledging, securities lending, U.S. Treasury repo, and equity token transfers, as well as the launch of Broadridge's DLX platform providing end-to-end tokenization and digital asset infrastructure.

As the world's largest financial institutions look ahead to the launch of DTCC's Tokenization Services in late October, the report lays out the groundwork underway to secure the Canton Network's institutional-grade infrastructure.

The Company will host a publicly available webinar on October 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, to dive deeper into the report's insights and the network's continued evolution. It will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Wendland.

Canton Strategic Holdings is an investor and active participant in the Canton Network ecosystem, providing both capital and insights to further the integration of the network into modern financial systems. As a Super Validator and member of the Canton Foundation, the Company continues to support and help secure the network in line with its commitment to strengthening the ecosystem. The full report is available here.

Webinar Details

Date: October 21, 2026

Time: 11:00am ET

Webcast Registration: https://app.webinar.net/ZX0qjLYp5kO

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the webinar, please contact [email protected] .

About Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTN), is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to its operating business that drives value through activities on the Canton Network, the Company is a strategic investor in the Canton ecosystem. For more information, visit www.cantonstrategic.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, those regarding management expectations, strategy execution, market conditions, and the Company's involvement with the Canton Network. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding factors that may affect the Company's prospects is included in its annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Canton is a registered trademark of Digital Asset (Switzerland) GmbH. Digital Asset is not affiliated with, and has not sponsored or endorsed, the operations of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

X: @CantonStrategic

LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/CantonStrategicHoldings

Website: www.cantonstrategic.com

SOURCE Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.